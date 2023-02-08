More Events:

Take underwater yoga classes this winter in W Philadelphia's heated outdoor pool

Instructors from The Lab studio will lead 45-minute Hydroga at the WET Deck each Sunday from Feb. 19 through March 26

W Philadelphia is offering underwater yoga classes Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 19 through March 26 on the hotel's WET Deck for $45 per session, The classes led by instructors from The Lab studios will take place in the hotel's heated roofdeck pool.

During the long, cold months of winter it can be difficult to find fun ways to stay active. Luckily, a Center City hotel is teaming up with a fitness studio to provide a unique outdoor option. 

W Philadelphia is offering weekly underwater yoga classes every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 19 through March 26 at its WET Deck, located on a rooftop seven stories above street level at the hotel at 1439 Chestnut St.

The Hydroga classes will be led by instructors from Philadelphia-based The Lab studios and will be held in the 98-degree heated pool.

Attendees should bring bathing suits to wear during the class, but robes will be provided. Dressing rooms and showers will be available in the hotel's AWAY Spa, and participants can enjoy hot beverages in the WET Bar afterwards.

Tickets for all 6 of the sessions are now available online for these dates: Feb. 19 | Feb. 26 | March 5 | March 12 | March 19 | March 26

Each Hydroga class costs $45. Every person who attends the classes will receive complimentary enhancements for future AWAY Spa services.

Hydroga at the WET Deck pool

Sundays, Feb. 19 through March 26
10:30 a.m. | $45
W Philadelphia

1439 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

