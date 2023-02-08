Take underwater yoga classes this winter in W Philadelphia's heated outdoor pool

During the long, cold months of winter it can be difficult to find fun ways to stay active. Luckily, a Center City hotel is teaming up with a fitness studio to provide a unique outdoor option.

W Philadelphia is offering weekly underwater yoga classes every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 19 through March 26 at its WET Deck, located on a rooftop seven stories above street level at the hotel at 1439 Chestnut St.

The Hydroga classes will be led by instructors from Philadelphia-based The Lab studios and will be held in the 98-degree heated pool.

Attendees should bring bathing suits to wear during the class, but robes will be provided. Dressing rooms and showers will be available in the hotel's AWAY Spa, and participants can enjoy hot beverages in the WET Bar afterwards.

Tickets for all 6 of the sessions are now available online for these dates: Feb. 19 | Feb. 26 | March 5 | March 12 | March 19 | March 26

Each Hydroga class costs $45. Every person who attends the classes will receive complimentary enhancements for future AWAY Spa services.

Sundays, Feb. 19 through March 2610:30 a.m. | $45W Philadelphia

1439 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102