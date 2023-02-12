Watch the top nominated movies before the Oscars during Philadelphia Film Society's 'Best Picture Weekend'

One of the most star-studded, illustrious events of awards season, the Oscars, is swiftly approaching to honor the best films of 2022.

Those who have yet to view the movies nominated for the Academy Awards' top distinction can check them out on the big screen during Philadelphia Film Society's "Best Picture Weekend."

From Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19, all of the Best Picture nominees will be shown at the Philadelphia Film Center or PFS Bourse.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 17 | Philadelphia Film Center

6 p.m. — "The Banshees of Inisherin"

8:30 p.m. — "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Saturday, Feb. 18 | Philadelphia Film Center

11:30 a.m. — "All Quiet on the Western Front"

2:30 p.m. — "Triangle of Sadness"

5:30 p.m. — "Tár"

8:45 p.m. — "Top Gun: Maverick"

Sunday, Feb. 19 | PFS Bourse

11:30 a.m. — "The Fabelmans"

2:45 p.m. — "Women Talking"

5 p.m. — "Elvis"

There will be 30 minute breaks in between each screening.

Interested moviegoers can purchase a Best Picture Weekend Pass for $50, or $40 for PFS members, covering the cost of all the screenings. The weekend pass is the only way to gain entry, as individual tickets will not be available for the showings.



The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, and will be televised by ABC. A full list of Oscar nominees is online.



Those who can't make it to Best Picture Weekend can find many of the nominees available now through streaming services.

Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19

Times vary | $50 for weekend pass

Philadelphia Film Center

1412 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

PFS Bourse Theater

400 Ranstead St, Philadelphia, PA 19106