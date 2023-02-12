More Events:

February 12, 2023

Watch the top nominated movies before the Oscars during Philadelphia Film Society's 'Best Picture Weekend'

The event will take place at the Film Center and Bourse from Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19

Philadelphia Film Society is showing all of the films nominated for this year's Academy Awards Best Picture from Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Philadelphia Film Center or PFS Bourse. Above, "Elvis," one of the nominees, will be screened Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Bourse.

One of the most star-studded, illustrious events of awards season, the Oscars, is swiftly approaching to honor the best films of 2022.

Those who have yet to view the movies nominated for the Academy Awards' top distinction can check them out on the big screen during Philadelphia Film Society's "Best Picture Weekend."

MORE: Where to stream the 2023 Oscar best picture nominees

From Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19, all of the Best Picture nominees will be shown at the Philadelphia Film Center or PFS Bourse.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 17 | Philadelphia Film Center

6 p.m. — "The Banshees of Inisherin"

8:30 p.m. — "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Saturday, Feb. 18 | Philadelphia Film Center

11:30 a.m. — "All Quiet on the Western Front"

2:30 p.m. — "Triangle of Sadness"

5:30 p.m. — "Tár"

8:45 p.m. — "Top Gun: Maverick"

Sunday, Feb. 19 | PFS Bourse

11:30 a.m. — "The Fabelmans"

2:45 p.m. — "Women Talking"

5 p.m. — "Elvis"

There will be 30 minute breaks in between each screening.

Interested moviegoers can purchase a Best Picture Weekend Pass for $50, or $40 for PFS members, covering the cost of all the screenings. The weekend pass is the only way to gain entry, as individual tickets will not be available for the showings.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, and will be televised by ABC. A full list of Oscar nominees is online.

Those who can't make it to Best Picture Weekend can find many of the nominees available now through streaming services

Best Picture Weekend

Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19
Times vary | $50 for weekend pass
Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
PFS Bourse Theater
400 Ranstead St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

