More Events:

May 31, 2023

Porchfest, Shuckfest and a regatta: Your weekend guide to things to do

Pride Month kicks off, as does the Roots Picnic and a DIY musical festival

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
dragon boat regatta.jpeg @IDBRPhilly/Facebook

Rowers will take over the Schuylkill River on Saturday for the annual Independence Dragon Boat Regatta.

Summer is basically here, and that means your social calendar is about to get more crowded.

The first weekend of June offers a jam-packed preview of seasonal events to come, including the first series of Pride Month programming. Two long-running musical festivals also return to Philadelphia this weekend, both featuring homegrown talent, while an oyster festival will mount its comeback at Liberty Point and rowers gather to test their mettle in a Schuylkill showdown.

Catch free live music at West Philly Porchfest

On Saturday, residents of West Philly will once again open their porches, stoops and lawns to musicians for concerts between noon and 6 p.m. West Philly Porchfest showcases hundreds of solo acts and bands, all from the porches of Cedar Park, Spruce Hill and the wider West Philly area. Anyone on the sidewalk can stop and listen for free — no tickets or registration required.

Or pay to see Lil Uzi Vert and Lauryn Hill at Roots Picnic

Philly hip-hop legends the Roots will host concerts, live podcasts and stand-up comedy featuring their famous friends this Friday through Sunday. The annual festival opens at the Wells Fargo Center on June 2, with performances from Dave Chappelle and the Roots, and then moves to the Mann Center for the rest of the weekend. Usher, Lil Uzi Vert and Lauryn Hill will headline that portion of the Roots Picnic. While tickets to the Chappelle show are sold out, one-day and two-day passes to the Mann Center are still available.

Slurp oysters at Shuckfest

Grab your lemon wedges and hot sauce, because Shuckfest is back at Liberty Point. The oyster festival returns Sunday after a three-year hiatus to the Penn's Landing restaurant at 211 S Columbus Blvd. Between noon and 3 p.m., sample shellfish from 12 local growers, take part in an interactive shucking tutorial and watch the pros compete in a shucking competition. Kids ages 10 and under can enter for free, but tickets are $75 for everyone else.

Cheer on the rowers at the Independence Dragon Boat Regatta

Nearly 100 teams will pick up their oars and hit the Schuylkill on Saturday for the Independence Dragon Boat Regatta. As the name might imply, a dragon boat is a long canoe-like structure traditionally carved with dragon heads and tails at the ends. Each year, a small fleet of these boats take over the Schuylkill River for a series of races, featuring rowers of all ages and experience. Teams will be broken into divisions, and those divisions will be split into smaller groups, each of which will race in a qualifying first round, semifinal and championship, starting at 8 a.m. Spectators can gather in Fairmount Park along Kelly Drive to watch the regatta or stream it on Facebook Live.

March in Philly Pride Month's main event

Philadelphia will celebrate the first weekend of Pride Month with a march through Center City on Sunday. The Pride March and Festival starts at 6th and Walnut streets at 11 a.m. and will work its way west to the Gayborhood, ending at 1100 Locust St., where the festivities commence. Marchers can grab snacks from food trucks, dance, shop and access free health services from 12-7 p.m.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Pride Regattas Oysters Porchfest Roots Picnic

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offert hroughout the summer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Ocean City steps up enforcement against 'drunken teens' after Memorial Day weekend incidents
Ocean City Curfew

Sponsored

New public art and free fitness programming at the Navy Yard
Limited - The Navy Yard Mirage Main Photo

Phillies

Scott Rolen among Phillies 2023 Wall of Fame inductees
Scott-Rolen-Phillies

Movies

Documentary short follows Tarik Khan, the nurse practitioner who delivered COVID vaccines to Philadelphians
tarik khan.jpeg

Performances

Porchfest 2023: Musicians to play free shows at West Philly homes this weekend
west philly porchfest.jpg

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved