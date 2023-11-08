More Events:

November 08, 2023

Flannel Fest, park cleanups and an ice rink: Your weekend guide to things to do

A new exhibit featuring a 350-million-year-old fossil also opens at the Academy of Natural Sciences

Weekend guide ice rink Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The ice rink at Dilworth Park reopens for the season Friday, Nov. 10.

The Christmas creep has officially begun as Dilworth Park welcomes its ice rink and holiday market back for the season this weekend. But it's still fall in other parts of the city like Germantown, which will host Flannel Fest this Sunday with warm bevs, autumnal eats and, of course, lots of flannel. You can also help clean a park or visit the bones of a creature that lived 350 million years ago. All the details are here in this weekend's guide:

Go ice skating outside City Hall

The holidays are in full swing at Dilworth Park this weekend. At 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink opens for the winter season, with skating sessions starting at $6 per kid and $9 per adult. Skaters can warm up off the ice at the rink's "cabin," which features firepits and cocktails. Dilworth Park also will welcome back its holiday market Friday. Like the rink, it will be open seven days a week.

Help beautify your local park

Spruce up a green space near you by volunteering in the annual Love Your Park fall cleanup. Between Friday and Sunday, groups of residents will gather to clear litter, pull weeds, plant new flowers and bag leaves for compost at over 90 Philly parks. Tools and gloves will be provided at most cleanups, and registration is required.

Check out an insanely old fossil

A new exhibit opening at Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences features the bones of a creature that roamed the planet hundreds of millions of years ago. "Life Onto Land: The Devonian" features models, maps and fossils related to the Devonian Period, a subset of the Paleozoic Era that is sometimes nicknamed the Age of the Fishes. The centerpiece of the exhibit is a fossil of the Tiktaalik roseae, a finned vertebrate that looks a bit like crocodile without feet. It was discovered by the Academy's associate curator Ted Daeschler on an excavation of Canada's Ellesmere Island in 2004.

Wear your best flannel to a fall fest

On Sunday, get cozy at Flannel Fest. From 12-5 p.m., food trucks and local breweries, wineries and distilleries will set up at the Braid Mill, a former textile factory in Germantown. Visitors are naturally encouraged to wear flannel — either a shirt or jacket qualifies.

