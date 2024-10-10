Trick-or-treating at the zoo and a National Coming Out Day parade: Your weekend guide to things to do

Two holidays will bookend this upcoming October weekend.

Friday is National Coming Out Day, the annual celebration of LGBTQ identity and visibility. Though Philadelphia has been hosting parties since the start of the month, the main event — the OURfest parade and festival — comes to Center City on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday, meanwhile, is Indigenous Peoples Day. City institutions like the Museum of the American Revolution are marking the occasion early with events led by Native speakers and dancers this weekend.

The Philadelphia Zoo is also getting in the Halloween spirit with candy stations and pumpkin feedings. Check out what else is happening around the city:

Trick-or-treaters can get a head start on Halloween at the Philadelphia Zoo. For the next three weekends, the zoo will dish out candy at designated stations as part of its annual holiday festivities. Costumes are encouraged, but not required, and visitors can watch the animals snack on pumpkins as an extra seasonal treat.

Though National Coming Out Day falls on Friday, celebrations will continue throughout the weekend. One of the biggest is OURfest. The parade through Center City, featuring floats and live performances, will commence Saturday from 4-6 p.m, departing from the corner or 5th and Market streets. OURfest will also host a festival and resource fair Sunday in the Gayborhood. Between noon and 7 p.m., revelers can visit one of several pop-up beer gardens or watch ballroom performances on Kiki Alley off Chancellor Street. The family zone will offer activities for all ages until 4 p.m.

The Museum of the American Revolution is offering special programming ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day. Native performers will demonstrate Lenape social dances throughout the afternoon Saturday through Monday in the museum's outdoor plaza. Living history interpreters will also share stories, and two Indigenous artisans will demonstrate Iroquois beadwork. A coloring craft will be available for kids.

After a month of play, the pickleball courts at Dilworth Park are packing up. It's the final weekend to visit the CityPickle pop-up before the space transforms into a hay maze and fall market. The courts are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, barring any rainstorms. Join an open play session for $30 or book the space for $40 per hour. Free lessons are also available Friday.

