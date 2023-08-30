More Events:

August 30, 2023

Brazilian Day and a comedy fest: Your weekend guide to things to do

The Oval prepares to say goodbye, while Philly coffee shops say hello to fall's favorite beverage

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Brazilian Day at Penn's Landing @BrazilianDay/Facebook

Brazilian Day, a celebration of the nation's independence, returns to Penn's Landing on Sunday.

This Labor Day weekend is a weird one for Philadelphia.

The city's annual music festival, Made in America, was canceled abruptly just a few weeks ago with little explanation. And thanks to ongoing work on I-95, those going down the shore may hit massive traffic on Thursday

If you're feeling a little lost and annoyed, you're not alone. But if you still need holiday plans, check out some of the best events happening in Philly this weekend, from 12 hours of stand-up to a Brazilian cultural fest.

Catch Brazilian bands and samba dancers at Penn's Landing

Monday might be Labor Day, but Thursday is Brazilian Independence Day. To celebrate, Penn's Landing will host a day dedicated to Brazilian culture, including live music and dance and endless Caipirinhas. Attendees can also snack on traditional food like coxinhas and churros, or browse the marketplace on Sunday from 1-7 p.m. at the Great Plaza.

Laugh at improv, stand-up and live podcasts

Yuk it up at Gaul & Co. Malt House this Sunday during the Port Richmond restaurant's 12-hour comedy festival. Local comedians like Matt McCusker and Peggy O'Leary will take the stage to perform stand-up, improv and at least one pot-themed game show. There will also be music and plenty of food and drinks from Gaul & Co. — though those are sold separately.

Enjoy the last weekend at The Oval

The Oval pop-up has extended its seasonal schedule for one more weekend on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. That includes free activities Friday through Monday, including a screening of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," a magic show and lots of live music. Labor Day itself will have a fitness theme, so show up in your stretchy shorts.

Shop the returning pop-up market at Dilworth Park

Local candlemakers and artists will come to City Hall every weekend in September, starting this Saturday. Between noon and 6 p.m., browse prints, jewelry, candles and fragrances from small business in the tri-state area. Parking discounts are available for Love Park garage through the iParkit app with the code "MADEINPHILA."

Sip your first (or 40th) pumpkin spice latte of the year

Labor Day weekend is usually considered summer's last hurrah, which means the fall season has more or less arrived. Coffee shops around Philly are ready, as many already added the official drink of the season, the pumpkin spice latte, to their menus weeks ago. A few stragglers, like ReAnimator and Old City Coffee, will unveil their takes on the PSL this weekend. 

