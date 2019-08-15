More Health:

August 15, 2019

FCC proposes three-digit phone number for suicide prevention hotline

Commission recommends the use of '9-8-8' for faster crisis response

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Suicide Prevention
988 Suicide Hotline 08152019 Staff/PhillyVoice

.

Following the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018, the Federal Communications Commission was tasked with determining the feasibility and benefits of a three-digit suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline to supplement or replace the current 10-digit number.

It was announced Thursday that after an analysis, the FCC has found merit in the three-digit number and is recommending the use of 9-8-8, the National Review reports.

The FCC believes the shorter phone number "would likely make it easier for Americans in crisis to access potentially life-saving resources,” Engadget reports.

RELATED READ: New Jersey launches nation's first state program to prevent police officer suicide

Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, has said the commission plans to begin steps to institute the three-digit number which will function just as the 10-digit hotline does, with Lifeline counselors prepared to field calls and online chats.

“There is a suicide epidemic in this country, and it is disproportionately affecting at-risk populations, including our veterans and LGBTQ youth," Pai told Engadget. "Crisis call centers have been shown to save lives.”

According to the most recent data, U.S. suicide rates are at the highest they’ve been since World War II. Time reports that 14 out of every 100,000 Americans died by suicide in 2017 — a 33 percent increase from 1999.

The hope is that the shorter – and easier to remember – hotline number will lead to more calls and speedier assistance to those in need.

Those in mental crisis can dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Suicide Prevention United States FCC

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' second preseason game vs. the Jaguars
Miles-Sanders_080819_usat

Active Shooters

Gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in North Philly
Philadelphia standoff ends Fox29 08152019

Healthy Eating

Keto diet stops growth of certain cancers, study suggests
keto diet cancer tumors

Eagles

Natalie Egenolf: An appreciation of Nick Foles, the greatest Philadelphia sports story ever told
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Arrests

Bam Margera checks back into rehab following arrest in Los Angeles hotel, report says
Bam Margera arrested LA

Family-Friendly

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved