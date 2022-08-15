Three trades that make sense for the Eagles

Everyone loves a nice hypothetical, "throwing darts" type of unlikely to actually happen "trades that make sense" post, right? Cool. Let's do one of those, and thanks for the clicks.

Eagles LT Andre Dillard to the Bears for edge rusher Robert Quinn

Why it makes sense for the Eagles: Dillard has been the subject of trade rumors for more than a year now, but he hasn't been dealt yet because the Eagles expect something good in return for the former first-round pick. In Philadelphia, Dillard is a backup only, and not a particularly versatile one, as he is a left tackle only. Still, the Eagles could still find that they need him in 2022, and if Howie Roseman deals Dillard, he must accomplish one of two things:

The trade compensation must be worthwhile enough to risk leaving the team thin at OT this season. In my opinion, that's a second-round pick. They must get a player back in return who can be significantly more useful to the team this season than Dillard.

The acquisition of Quinn would fall into the latter bucket. He quietly racked up 18.5 sacks on a bad Bears team in 2021, but his career production has been a bit of a roller coaster ride over the years.

The Eagles' pass rush isn't as great of a need as, say, safety, but so what? The pass rush matters more, so why not load up if the opportunity is there.

On the financial side, Quinn has salaries of $12,800,000 in 2022, $13,900,000 in 2023, and $12,900,000 in 2024. The Eagles would not take a dead money hit if they cut or traded him at any point going forward.

Where this move might not make sense is that they only have around $9 million in salary cap space, so they'd have to move some money around to make a deal like this happen.

Why it makes sense for the Bears: Quinn is 32, playing on a team that is highly likely to lose double-digit games this season, and has a long rebuild ahead. Additionally, the Bears probably have the worst offensive line situation in the NFL. The projected left tackle is Braxton Jones, a fifth-round rookie out of Southern Utah. I actually liked Jones as a prospect this draft season, but, I mean, come on. #Analysis.

Dillard would help give Justin Fields at least a fighting chance of progressing this season, and although he is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason, the Bears would have the option of tagging Dillard or signing him to a contract extension if he plays well and they believe he can be a long-term answer.

Eagles WR Jalen Reagor to the Browns for RB Kareem Hunt

Why it makes sense for the Eagles: Hunt is tough runner and the type of between the tackles banger the team currently lacks at running back. His power, combined with Miles Sanders' explosiveness would be an intriguing one-two punch, particularly in an offense that will likely be run-heavy again in 2022. He is also an accomplished receiver and pass protector out of the backfield, and could provide passing down efficiency in the event Kenny Gainwell — who has not stood out in training camp — is not ready for a substantially bigger role in the Eagles' offense.



Hunt averaged just under five yards per carry in Cleveland in 2021, but he only played in eight games due to calf and ankle injuries.

Why it makes sense for the Browns: I've seen trade scenarios that are putting Hunt's value on the same level as Dillard's. I've even seen scenarios in which folks have proposed a trade sending Dillard plus a pick for Hunt. Lol, please. Dillard is starting-caliber left tackle. Hunt is talented, but he's a 27-year-old running back with a troubled past who missed nine games last year and no longer wants to play in Cleveland due to unhappiness with his contract situation. It's not as if the Browns have any leverage, just as they didn't with Baker Mayfield when they shipped him off to the Carolina Panthers for very little in return.

The Browns also have an otherwise impressive stable of backs in Nick Chubb, D'Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, and Demetric Felton. Chubb is a bona fide star back, and if the Browns keep Hunt, the younger guys behind him will not get their share of opportunities.



Meanwhile, they are thin at receiver, and Reagor has had an encouraging camp.

Eagles LT Andre Dillard to the Colts for the conditional third-round pick that the Commanders traded to Indy that can become a second-round pick if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of Washington's offensive snaps this season 😉

Why it makes sense for the Eagles: A potential high second-round pick (should all go right) would be worth the risk of leaving the team thin at offensive tackle this season.

Also, I could bring back my Wentz snap count tracker.

Why it makes sense for the Colts: While watching the Colts' first preseason game against the Bills on Saturday, it was impossible not to notice former Eagles offensive lineman Matt Pryor getting smoked by Bills backups. Pryor is currently the Colts' first-team left tackle, and I've seen Colts beat writers note that the the first-team reps have exclusively gone to Pryor.

The Colts traded for a 37-year-old Matt Ryan this season. They are not rebuilding, and heads could roll if the 2022 season does not end with a playoff berth. This team can't actually head into this season with Pryor at LT, can they?

It should be noted that Indy kind/sorta/maybe has another option in Berhard Raimann, who they selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Raimann was a foreign exchange student from Austria who played wide receiver in high school, and enrolled at Central Michigan as a tight end. He has a fun backstory, as chronicled by Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Prior to his junior season, Raimann moved to left tackle, basically because Central Michigan didn't have one. He flourished in that role, becoming a Day 2 pick, but he only had 17 career college starts. He is a project.

Giving up a (potential) 2 would be a steep, almost dumb price to pay, but Dillard would give the Colts more peace of mind at LT, as well as more depth, with Pryor being able to come off the bench at multiple positions. Sometimes when decision makers are faced with "win or lose your job" scenarios, the short-term fix often wins over long-term reason, and the Eagles should be looking to take advantage of those situations.

