More News:

June 29, 2019

Who is throwing kittens from moving vehicles in New Jersey?

For the second time in three days, and the third time this month, a kitten was seen thrown from a car

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Animal Cruelty
Kittens Thrown Car New Jersey Contributed image/Toms River Police Department

Toms River Police Department was called over the weekend after a witnesses observed the passenger of a Nissan Pathfinder throw two kittens into the road.

A kitten was thrown from a moving vehicle in Toms River on Tuesday, just days after two kittens were thrown from a moving vehicle, and one was killed, on Route 70.

A man saw a kitten thrown from a moving vehicle on Whitesville Road in Toms River on Tuesday. The man, who was on his way to work, stopped and rescued the kitten before taking it to a nearby animal shelter.

The man, Cole Passiglia of Berkeley, said he believes the animal will recover from its injuries, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The instance marks the third time this month New Jersey police have been informed of a kitten or kittens being flung from moving vehicles.

Last weekend, the Toms River Police Department responded to a call about a passenger in a red Nissan pathfinder throwing kittens out of the window. One of the two kittens thrown from the vehicle was immediately run over by a passing vehicle, according to the eyewitness, who then rescued the second kitten. That kitten escaped into nearby woods before officers arrived, according to police.

And earlier this month, police in Galloway relayed reports of an unknown person who was seen throwing kittens out of a vehicle while traveling near the Garden State Parkway.

Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Tom Grosse at (732) 349-0150, extension 1263.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Animal Cruelty Toms River Vehicles New Jersey Animals Cars

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062619CarsonWentz2

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Sixers

NBA free agency rumors: Does Al Horford actually make sense with the Sixers?
050118-AlHorford-USAToday

Illness

Public pool-derived fecal parasite illnesses on the rise in U.S.
crypto public pool parasite

Opinion

Camden schools superintendent: Continuing the progress and looking toward the future
Katrina McCombs Camden Superintendent 04192019

Entertainment

Rob McElhenney and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from 'The Office'
0628_Always Sunny at Dunder Mifflin

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved