Who is throwing kittens from moving vehicles in New Jersey?

A kitten was thrown from a moving vehicle in Toms River on Tuesday, just days after two kittens were thrown from a moving vehicle, and one was killed, on Route 70.

A man saw a kitten thrown from a moving vehicle on Whitesville Road in Toms River on Tuesday. The man, who was on his way to work, stopped and rescued the kitten before taking it to a nearby animal shelter.

The man, Cole Passiglia of Berkeley, said he believes the animal will recover from its injuries, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The instance marks the third time this month New Jersey police have been informed of a kitten or kittens being flung from moving vehicles.

Last weekend, the Toms River Police Department responded to a call about a passenger in a red Nissan pathfinder throwing kittens out of the window. One of the two kittens thrown from the vehicle was immediately run over by a passing vehicle, according to the eyewitness, who then rescued the second kitten. That kitten escaped into nearby woods before officers arrived, according to police.

And earlier this month, police in Galloway relayed reports of an unknown person who was seen throwing kittens out of a vehicle while traveling near the Garden State Parkway.

Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Tom Grosse at (732) 349-0150, extension 1263.

