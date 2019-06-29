More News:

June 29, 2019

Two arrested for allegedly setting Camden County elementary school playground on fire

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Camden County playground fire Contributed image/Pine Hill Borough Police Department

Two people were arrested for allegedly setting a Camden County elementary school playground on fire.

Two people, including a minor, were arrested Friday for allegedly setting a Camden County elementary school playground on fire last weekend.

Christian Taunitas, 21, of Pine Hill and a 16-year-old juvenile were both charged with criminal offenses related to the fires after the Pine Hill Borough Police Department reviewed video footage from John H. Glenn Elementary School security cameras, police said.

In the security footage, police said, two people lit numerous fires near benches and playground equipment around 2 a.m. on June 22, before fleeing the area.

Police and the Pine Hill Fire Marshal estimate the fires caused over $75,000 in damage to playground equipment and a concession stand.

Taunitas is charged with conspiracy to commit arson, third degree; failure to control or report a dangerous fire, fourth degree; defiant trespassing, petty disorderly persons; criminal trespassing, fourth degree; and three counts of creating a dangerous condition, petty disorderly persons.

The juvenile is charged with arson, third degree; conspiracy to commit arson, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; failure to control or report a dangerous fire, fourth degree; defiant trespassing, petty disorderly persons; criminal trespassing, fourth degree; and creating a dangerous condition, petty disorderly persons.

Taunitas is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility, while the juvenile is being held in the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police thanked people who shared information about the incident on social media for helping the investigation.

