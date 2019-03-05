Philly's Tierra Whack performs 'Only Child' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

March 05, 2019
Philly rapper Tierra Whack was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last night to perform her single "Only Child."
Whack, 23, known for her smart and quick raps, released "Only Child" on Feb. 19 and the followup "Clones" just last week. The two singles are her longest songs yet, as her debut album "Whack World" only totaled 15 minutes and was accompanied by its own cooky visual art.
In addition to "Only Child," Whack performed "Hungry Hippo" from Whack World on Monday night's show.
Whack is coming off of her first Grammy nomination for "MUMBO JUMBO" in the Best Music Video category. She made local headlines at the ceremony when she represented Philadelphia by wearing a red carpet dress that was collaboration by two local artists.
Backstage at #Kimmel with @TierraWhack #WhackWorld pic.twitter.com/qUGJEZrzfz— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 5, 2019
A trip to #WhackWorld with @AppleMusic's #UpNext artist @TierraWhack! pic.twitter.com/yDl4obN2R7— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 5, 2019
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.