More News:

November 11, 2022

Woman hung stuffed animals from nooses above sign for U.S. House candidate Tim Alexander, police say

The Democrat, a Black man, lost his challenge to unseat Republican Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations 2022 Election
Tim Alexander Noose Stuff Animals Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Middle Township police are looking for a woman who hung three stuffed animals from nooses above a campaign sign for Tim Alexander, a Black man who ran for Congress in South Jersey and lost to Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

Investigators in South Jersey are looking for the woman who hung three stuffed animals from nooses on a tree above a campaign sign for Tim Alexander, a Black man who ran for a U.S. House seat in Tuesday's election.

Video shows a blonde-haired woman exiting a dark-colored car – possibly a Buick – on Election Day and hanging the toys above the political sign in Middle Township, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Investigators are looking into the incident as a possible hate crime. 

Alexander, a Democrat, was defeated by incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, in the election for New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District. In an interview with NBC10, Alexander called the incident "really disgusting." 

"It really spoke to what I have been talking about on the campaign trail," Alexander said. "And that is that we have too much division. We have too much tribalism. We have this sense of us against them." 

After Middle Township officials became aware of the incident, Mayor Tim Donohue condemned the act in a Facebook post. The Republican pledged that authorities would conduct a thorough investigation and provide updates. 

"This is not who we are in Middle Township," Donohue wrote. "We stand united against all forms of racism, hate, threats, and intimidation. If this investigation proves charges are warranted, the perpetrator(s) will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." 

Cape May Court House, New Jersey - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Christopher Leusner of the...

Posted by Cape May County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Alexander, a lawyer, spent years working for the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and the Philadelphia Solicitor's Office before moving to private practice. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 or Middle Township police at (609) 465-8700. Information also can be reported anonymously through the prosecutor's office's tip system

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations 2022 Election Middle Township Jeff Van Drew Police Tim Alexander New Jersey Cape May County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Drunk driver exceeded 120 mph in Mount Laurel crash that killed restaurant owner, police say
Cucina Carini Mount Laurel Crash

Sponsored

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

Mental Health

Mindfulness may be just as effective at treating anxiety as drugs, new research suggests
Mindfulness anxiety treatment

Sixers

Instant observations: Putrid Sixers offense sinks them vs. Hawks
Sixers-Joel-Embiid-Hawks-November-2022

Music

Meek Mill to release fifth installment of 'Flamerz,' reviving mixtape series for first time in 12 years
Meek Mill Flamerz Mixtape Series

Arts & Culture

Purchase vinyl, show off, swap, trade, sell and build solar-powered instruments at the Velocities analog music event
Velocities modular event

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved