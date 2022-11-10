Drunk driver exceeded 120 mph in Mount Laurel crash that killed restaurant owner, police say

November 10, 2022
The owner of Cucina Carini who was killed in a car crash outside the Mount Laurel restaurant in September was struck by a drunk driver who was speeding above 120 mph, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.
Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the Italian restaurant's parking lot in his Ford SUV on Sept. 3 when he was struck by a BMW driven by Desmond Newberry, 45, investigators said. Keen was airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia after the 8 p.m. crash on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road and died a short time later.
Newberry, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with non-life-threatening injuries.
Marlton Man Charged with Causing Fatal Mount Laurel Collision Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and...Posted by Burlington County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Investigators obtained a warrant to examine the event data recorder in the BMW, leading to charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Keen and his wife opened Cucina Carini in 1995. Keen is survived by his wife, two sons, his parents, his brother and his extended family.
"Glenn is known for his strength, humility and down-to-earth nature," an obituary for Keen says. "He worked passionately throughout his life with his love and devotion to Paula, (sons) Vincenzo and Anthony as his guiding force in all things."