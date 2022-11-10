Drunk driver exceeded 120 mph in Mount Laurel crash that killed restaurant owner, police say

The owner of Cucina Carini who was killed in a car crash outside the Mount Laurel restaurant in September was struck by a drunk driver who was speeding above 120 mph, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the Italian restaurant's parking lot in his Ford SUV on Sept. 3 when he was struck by a BMW driven by Desmond Newberry, 45, investigators said. Keen was airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia after the 8 p.m. crash on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road and died a short time later.

Newberry, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with non-life-threatening injuries.

Marlton Man Charged with Causing Fatal Mount Laurel Collision Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and... Posted by Burlington County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Investigators obtained a warrant to examine the event data recorder in the BMW, leading to charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.