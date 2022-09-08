More News:

Cucina Carini owner killed in car crash outside the Mount Laurel restaurant

Glenn Keen, who opened the business with his wife in 1995, was remembered for his 'humility and down-to-earth' nature

Cucina Carini Mount Laurel Street View/Google

Cucina Carini opened in Mount Laurel in 1995. Owner Glenn Keen was killed in a car crash as he left the Italian restaurant on Saturday.

Glenn Keen, the owner of Cucina Carini, was mourned Thursday following his death in a car crash that occurred outside the South Jersey restaurant. 

Keen, 52, was killed Saturday night after he pulled out of the lot at Cucina Carini, the Italian restaurant he and his wife opened in Mount Laurel in 1995. He was airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia after the 8 p.m. crash along Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road. 

The driver of the other car was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed, but an investigation remains ongoing, Burlington County prosecutors told NJ.com.

Keen is survived by his wife, two sons, his parents, his brother and his extended family.

"Glenn is known for his strength, humility and down-to-earth nature," an obituary for Keen says. "He worked passionately throughout his life with his love and devotion to Paula, (sons) Vincenzo and Anthony as his guiding force in all things."

Services for Keen were held Thursday at Sacred Heart Church in Riverton. Keen was later buried at Lakeview Memorial Park In Cinnaminson.

Cucina Carini, which was part of last month's Burlington County Restaurant Week, received an outpouring of sympathy on the restaurant's Facebook page.

https://givnish.com/m/obituaries/Glenn-Keen

Posted by Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

"Glenn's life and deeds embodied the word 'family,' and his legacy will live on forever through his wife, sons and all who know and love him," his obituary reads.

