More Events:

February 03, 2026

Tim McGraw bringing 2026 summer tour to Camden

The country star will perform at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on July 23, with 49 Winchester also on the bill.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Entertainment Concerts
Tim McGraw 2026 Tour Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Tim McGraw will perform at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on July 23 as part of his 2026 summer headline tour.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw will stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on July 23 as part of his 2026 summer headline tour, with 49 Winchester also set to perform.

The 33-date North American run, called the “Pawn Shop Guitar Tour,” follows McGraw’s 2024 “Standing Room Only” tour and his sold-out limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The announcement also comes ahead of his upcoming single, “Pawn Shop Guitar,” which is set for release next month.

McGraw has released more than a dozen studio albums over a career spanning three decades, earning multiple Grammy Awards and dozens of No. 1 country hits.

An artist presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., followed by additional presales throughout the week. General ticket sales open Friday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at timmcgraw.com.

Tim McGraw's "Pawn Shop Guitar Tour"

Thursday, July 23
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd.
Camden, NJ 08103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Entertainment Concerts Camden Tim McGraw

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Peripheral artery disease: Know the signs
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Police warn everyone: Stay off the ice

Frozen Schuylkill River

Entertainment

Bridgerton’s ‘Season of Love’ brings tea, cocktails and an early screening to Netflix House Philadelphia

Netflix House Bridgerton Activation

Women's Health

Birth center coming to Germantown aims to fill void left by closure of Bryn Mawr's

Birth Center Germantown

Arts & Culture

Low Cut Connie revise ICE protest song for new album

Low Cut Connie album

Sponsored

Why relationships still matter in banking

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved