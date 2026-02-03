Tim McGraw bringing 2026 summer tour to Camden

Three-time Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw will stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on July 23 as part of his 2026 summer headline tour, with 49 Winchester also set to perform.

The 33-date North American run, called the “Pawn Shop Guitar Tour,” follows McGraw’s 2024 “Standing Room Only” tour and his sold-out limited engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The announcement also comes ahead of his upcoming single, “Pawn Shop Guitar,” which is set for release next month.

McGraw has released more than a dozen studio albums over a career spanning three decades, earning multiple Grammy Awards and dozens of No. 1 country hits.

An artist presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., followed by additional presales throughout the week. General ticket sales open Friday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at timmcgraw.com.

Tim McGraw's "Pawn Shop Guitar Tour"

Thursday, July 23

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

1 Harbour Blvd.

Camden, NJ 08103

