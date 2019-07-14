Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch model mom jeans with Tan France on 'Dressing Funny'

Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch take some time to model mom jeans on Tan France's Netflix-YouTube series, "Dressing Funny with Tan France," the show that dresses up comedians in today's trendiest fashion.

In this episode, Delaware County native, Fey, helps former "Saturday Night Live" co-star Dratch, who recently turned 50, pick out and wear the perfect outfits with the "Queer Eye" star's guidance.

Dratch modeled several outfits, including a purple pastel "bris-ness" suit to an Ariana Grande-inspired outfit that Fey mentioned would be appropriated for a 26-year-old, but adding, "When a woman our age wears this, it's a mental health issue."

However, the highlight was when Dratch walked out in the last outfit, wearing the ultimate pair of mom jeans. The duo is known for many sketches on "SNL" — and one of them is the 2003 classic sketch, "Mom Jeans," which features the slogan, "I'm not a woman anymore, I'm a mom."

The "SNL" veterans sang the jingle from the skit as Dratch modeled the pair of jeans. The whole group, including France, then took to a rooftop and modeled their best pair of mom jeans in style.

France is currently filming in Philadelphia for season five of "Queer Eye." Production for the fifth season began in June.

