More News:

December 23, 2021

Stockton University student uses tomato research to feed dozens of Philadelphians in need

Courtney Weber used one of her crops to cook 25 pasta casseroles for the residents of St. John's Hospice

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Stockton University
Tomato Casseroles Provided images/Stockton University

Physics students from Stockton University cooking pasta casseroles for Philadelphians in need. The tomatoes used were grown by another student for her research project.

New Jersey's countryside is already known for its great tomatoes, but one Stockton University student is trying to figure out which varieties of the beloved plant will grow best in urban community gardens.

In the process, biology major Courtney Weber and her mentor Joseph Trout – an associate professor of physics at Stockton – grew a crop they turned into 25 pasta casseroles which fed dozens of Philadelphians in need at St. John's Hospice.

They got help cooking from Trout's Physics I class and the Stockton Newman Club, a Catholic campus ministry which let the students use its kitchen.

Weber grew nine varieties of tomatoes for her study. Some were planted in Philly's Spring Garden Community Garden and the rest were grown at Stockton's farm in rural Galloway Township.

The goal was to see which varieties best handled the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon in which the density of heat-retaining surfaces like asphalt and concrete make urban areas warmer than the surrounding countryside. 

12 23 2021 Tomato Farm.jpgProvided images/Stockton University

Stockton University biology student Courtney Weber and her mentor Joseph Trout, an associate professor of physics, in the school's garden in Galloway Township.

“We can’t really do anything about the urban heat effect, but maybe we can tell which tomatoes do best and when it’s best to plant,” Trout said.

He said one goal of the study was to see if planting earlier in urban gardens will offset some of the effects of the urban heat effect.

Although Weber needs to do another year of planting before she can draw any final conclusions, Trout said she tentatively found that smaller varieties of the plant grow better in urban settings while the larger kinds do better out in the country.

They picked tomatoes because they're a popular crop which can be used in many recipes.

Weber's research is being funded by Stockton's Research Experience Undergraduate grant. While she's not sure what she wants to do when she graduates, she's weighing career options in the biomedical field.

“I just really like science,” Weber said. “I want to do something medical.”

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Stockton University Philadelphia Tomato Galloway Township Research

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Washington game
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-celebrates_122221_usat

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Politics

Fauci: FOX News host Jesse Watters 'should be fired' for urging young conservatives to 'ambush' him
Fauci Watters Fox News

Mental Health

Persistent anxiety as a child may lead to psychosis as a young adult, new research shows
Childhood Anxiety Treatment

Podcasts

Mike Golic recounts the time the Buddy Ryan-era Eagles almost got into a naked brawl during training camp
Mike Golic Eagles

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved