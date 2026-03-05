Trader Joe's recalls 4 frozen food products due to possible glass contamination

Four Trader Joe's products are being recalled as part of a larger recall of nearly 37 million pounds of fried rice and dumpling products due to possible contamination with glass.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture expanded the recall Tuesday to include 16 chicken and pork fried rice, ramen and shu mai dumpling products under the Trader Joe's label and the brand names Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling and Tai Pei.

The larger recall impacts products produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc.

Trader Joe's said that it was recalling these products "in an abundance of caution" and because "they may be contaminated with foreign material – specifically glass."

These are the impacted Trader Joe's products:

• Chicken Fried Rice with best by dates of March 4, 2026 through Feb. 10, 2027

• Vegetable Fried Rice with best by dates of Feb. 28, 2026 through Nov. 19, 2026

• Japanese Style Fried Rice with best by dates of Feb. 28, 2026 through Nov. 14, 2026

• Chicken Shu Mai with best by dates of March 13, 2026 through March 23, 2026

Overall, the recalled Ajinomoto Foods products were produced between Oct. 21, 2024 and Feb. 26, 2026, and have best by dates ranging from Feb. 28, 2026, to Aug. 19, 2027. They were shipped to retailers across the country, with some of the products also exported to Canada and Mexico.

People should not eat these products and should either throw them away or return them to the stores where they were purchased, the USDA said.

The recall stems from consumer complaints to the Food Safety and Inspection Service arm of the USDA that they had found glass in products distributed by Ajinomoto Foods, based in Portland, Oregon. The USDA reported that carrots were the likely source of the glass contamination.

There have been no confirmed reported injuries related to the consumption of these products, the USDA said.

Trader Joe's is advising customers to return recalled products to their stores. People with questions may contact the company at (626) 599-3817 or by email.