More Health:

March 05, 2026

Trader Joe's recalls 4 frozen food products due to possible glass contamination

Chicken Shu Mai packages and several varieties of fried rice should be discarded, health officials say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Trader Joe's Recall Courtenay Harris Bond/PhillyVoice

Trader Joe's has recalled certain batches of Vegetable Fried Rice, Chicken Fried Rice, Chicken Shu Mai and Japanese Style Fried Rice due to potential glass contamination.

Four Trader Joe's products are being recalled as part of a larger recall of nearly 37 million pounds of fried rice and dumpling products due to possible contamination with glass.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture expanded the recall Tuesday to include 16 chicken and pork fried rice, ramen and shu mai dumpling products under the Trader Joe's label and the brand names Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling and Tai Pei. 

MOREAmericans trust the CDC less under Donald Trump than they did under Joe Biden, Penn survey shows

The larger recall impacts products produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc.

Trader Joe's said that it was recalling these products "in an abundance of caution" and because "they may be contaminated with foreign material – specifically glass."

These are the impacted Trader Joe's products:

• Chicken Fried Rice with best by dates of March 4, 2026 through Feb. 10, 2027
• Vegetable Fried Rice with best by dates of Feb. 28, 2026 through Nov. 19, 2026
• Japanese Style Fried Rice with best by dates of Feb. 28, 2026 through Nov. 14, 2026
• Chicken Shu Mai with best by dates of March 13, 2026 through March 23, 2026

Overall, the recalled Ajinomoto Foods products were produced between Oct. 21, 2024 and Feb. 26, 2026, and have best by dates ranging from Feb. 28, 2026, to Aug. 19, 2027. They were shipped to retailers across the country, with some of the products also exported to Canada and Mexico.

People should not eat these products and should either throw them away or return them to the stores where they were purchased, the USDA said.

The recall stems from consumer complaints to the Food Safety and Inspection Service arm of the USDA that they had found glass in products distributed by Ajinomoto Foods, based in Portland, Oregon. The USDA reported that carrots were the likely source of the glass contamination.

There have been no confirmed reported injuries related to the consumption of these products, the USDA said.

Trader Joe's is advising customers to return recalled products to their stores. People with questions may contact the company at (626) 599-3817 or by email.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Philadelphia Trader Joe's

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Cooper expands prostate cancer care with groundbreaking noninvasive robotic HIFU treatment
family enjoying in conversation while eating breakfast together at dining table

How busy families can stay healthy throughout the school year

Just In

Must Read

Development

A look inside the Navy Yard's first residential buildings

Navy Yard Main

Health News

Cooper expands prostate cancer care

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Parenting

Picky eating starts in the womb – here's how to expand your child's palate

Picky Eating Children

Streaming

Here are four best picture nominees to stream ahead of the Oscars

Oscars streaming guide

Art

Barnes Foundation First Friday will mix live jazz, cocktails and after-hours gallery access

Barnes_Stock_Carroll

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved