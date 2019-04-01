Train for the Run for Clean Air by chasing a bus

Who among us has not found occasion to run after a bus.

Well, now you can turn that into a fitness training session.

In preparation for the upcoming and longer Run for Clean Air, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, this Thursday, April 4, runners are invited to chase after the SEPTA Route 45 bus through a three-mile stretch of South Philadelphia and Center City.

During rush hour.

Both races are sponsored by the Clean Air Council.

The Thursday race after the schedule 5:20 p.m. route 45 SEPTA bus begins at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue and ends at 11th and Market Streets. The bus will make all regular stops. To make sure the whole thing goes safely and smoothly, GoPhillyGo and the Clean Air Council will use safety vehicles and bicyclists to keep runners on track and out of traffic.

The three mile bus race has been an annual event since 2014 and so far the runners have been beating the bus every time. Unlike in regular life.

You can get more information and register for the Run for Clean Air race, which features a 10k and 5K run along with walks, here.

Thursday, April 4

5:15 p.m. (prepare and line up), 5:20 p.m. start | Free

Broad Street and Oregon Avenue



