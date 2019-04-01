More Events:

April 01, 2019

Train for the Run for Clean Air by chasing a bus

Just don't get too close.

By PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - SEPTA Bus Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A SEPTA Bus on Market Street in Old City.

Who among us has not found occasion to run after a bus.

Well, now you can turn that into a fitness training session. 

In preparation for the upcoming and longer Run for Clean Air, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, this Thursday, April 4, runners are invited to chase after the SEPTA Route 45 bus through a three-mile stretch of South Philadelphia and Center City.  

During rush hour. 

Both races are sponsored by the Clean Air Council.

The Thursday race after the schedule 5:20 p.m. route 45 SEPTA bus begins at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue and ends at 11th and Market Streets. The bus will make all regular stops. To make sure the whole thing goes safely and smoothly, GoPhillyGo and the Clean Air Council will use safety vehicles and bicyclists to keep runners on track and out of traffic.  

The three mile bus race has been an annual event since 2014 and so far the runners have been beating the bus every time. Unlike in regular life.

You can get more information and register for the Run for Clean Air race, which features a 10k and 5K run along with walks, here

Race the Bus

Thursday, April 4
5:15 p.m. (prepare and line up), 5:20 p.m. start | Free
Broad Street and Oregon Avenue

