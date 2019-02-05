More Health:

February 05, 2019

Why you should be keeping track of your workouts in a fitness journal

This habit might just help ramp up your fitness efforts

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Workouts
journal pexels Jessica Lewis/Pexels

Physically writing things down with pen and paper is a fleeting method for keeping track of things in this highly digital age. Yet, you might be able to take your fitness efforts to the next level by hanging on to this “vintage” tradition.

If you’re trying to improve your diet, one of the first things experts will suggest is to create a food diary – logging everything you eat in a day and when. This same method can be applied to physical activity in a fitness journal or workout log — whatever you want to call it.

“Maintaining a fitness journal can be one of the most impactful things you can do for your own training,” Matthew N. Berenc, C.S.C.S., director of education at the Equinox Fitness Institute in Los Angeles, told Men’s Health

RELATED READ: Uber and Adidas team up for some backseat fitness

But the log should include more than your time spent in the gym — it should be as detailed as possible. Include reps, sets, tempos, rest breaks, and weights or equipment settings. If you’re serious about your fitness goals, Men’s Health suggests including a baseline for yourself in your journal, too –, body weight, body fat percentage, or maybe personal records on the exercises you care most about.

The best part? You can do all of this ahead of time, so your plan is all laid out as soon as you get there, removing any sort of guesswork and wasted time.

Plus, a log is more than just a record of how you have done in the past — it’s a blueprint for the future. A high-performance log book includes not only the workouts you've completed but the ones to come — including your short-term goals and objectives, according to Stack

At the same time, a journal is perfect for marking and celebrating smaller, but certainly no less significant, milestones in your fitness journey. So often, the big wins ends up boxing out a large number of small wins that we tend to cruise through first, Stack reminds.

Men’s Health also suggests including your "rating of perceived exertion," or RPE, a ranking between 1 and 10 of how difficult your workout felt on a given day. Using the measure allows you to see if the same exercise or session is getting easier or harder, and if you should progress or take a break. 

Of course, you might also want to include other specifics of how you felt during the workout. Were you experiencing any abnormal pain or tightness? Were you hungover? Did you eat too much beforehand? This gives a more holistic view of your performance.

Now that you know how and what you should be tracking, let’s figure out the medium with which you’ll take notes.

While pen and paper works for some, an app on your phone might be easier for others — so it basically boils down to which method you're more committed. Some apps that can help you track your fitness progress include: Strong Workout Tracker Gym Log, Playbook, Way of Life, and Exercise.com.

As for physical journals, Well and Good and Women’s Health both have lengthy lists of aesthetically-pleasing journals you can peruse.  

Of course, a plain ol’ notebook from the drugstore will also do the trick, too. Happy tracking! 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Workouts United States Healthy Living Health and Fitness Goals

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

After months of anticipation, Phillies reach deal to sign Bryce Harper, report says
073118_Harper-Bryce_usat

Restaurants

James Beard Awards recognize Zahav, Suraya and other Philly-area restaurants among semifinalists
Suraya

Real Estate

Ocean City property values 'hardest hit' by East Coast sea level rise
Stock_Carroll - Ocean City Beach

Eagles

Report: Eagles open to trading WR Nelson Agholor
022818NelsonAgholor

Parenting

This is how much sleep parents lose after having a kid
parenting sleep unsplash

Food & Drink

Mardi Gras 2019: Where to go in Philly for parades, crawfish and hurricanes
Hurricane cocktail for Mardi Gras

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved