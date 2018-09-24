More Events:

September 24, 2018

This October, support Living Beyond Breast Cancer by drinking rosé at Tria

Enjoy a glass of pink bubbly while donating to the local nonprofit

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
rosé wine Photo by Vincenzo Landino/ on Unsplash

This October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tria in both Rittenhouse and Washington Square West will donate $1 from every glass of Rosé Cava Brut sold to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

The nonprofit, headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, provides services to women diagnosed with any stage of breast cancer.

The pink wine at Tria will be $12 a glass. According to the bar, the Spanish wine is similar to Champagne, made from an organic Pinot Noir blend and has a creamy, strawberry finish.

Tria is located at 1137 Spruce St. and 123 S. 18th St. Both locations open at noon daily.

