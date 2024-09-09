This BYOB trolley tour explores some of Philly's most notable crimes

As haunted houses in the Philadelphia area hang up their cobwebs, another Halloween attraction is preparing to ride again into the night.

The Philly True Crime Tour takes passengers through the city on a spooky trolley, driving by the scene of some of its most disturbing history. Guides share stories of murderers like H.H. Holmes, who was executed in Philadelphia after a yearslong crime spree. He is usually considered America's first serial killer. Less grisly firsts covered on the tour include the 1798 robbery at the Bank of Pennsylvania in Old City, the first major bank heist in the country.

The annual tour, which runs 1 hour and 45 minutes, also features live music and video clips. Since passengers are permitted to bring alcoholic drinks, only guests 21 and older are allowed aboard.

Founding Footsteps, which operates the tour, cautions that it "is not for those easily disturbed."

The trolley resumes service starting Thursday, Sept. 26. The tour departs from Craft Hall in Northern Liberties every Thursday, Friday and Saturday between then and Oct. 26. Tickets are available online for $55, though some rides have already sold out.

Thursday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 26

7 p.m. & 9 p.m. | $55

901 N. Delaware Ave. Philadelphia

