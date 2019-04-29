Two Jersey Shore towns issue false tsunami alerts

A pair of police departments along the New Jersey coast startled some residents Monday with a false tsunami alert.

Tweets from the Harvey Cedars Point and Asbury Park police departments on Monday afternoon indicated that a Tsunami Warning would be in effect until 2:06 p.m.





Tsunamis are a rarity along the Atlantic Coast. When they occur, they historically tend to be concentrated in the Caribbean, with milder effects running up the eastern seaboard.

So what was this warning about? Harvey Cedars Point police later confirmed the message was a test run by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

What's strange is that neither of the messages from the two departments included clear language reflecting that the warning was a drill.

