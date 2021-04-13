Ground turkey sold in Pa., N.J. linked to salmonella outbreak

Federal health officials are urging caution when eating ground turkey after 28 individuals located in 12 states – including Pennsylvania and New Jersey – were infected with salmonella after consuming certain brands of the product.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a "public health alert" on Saturday, warning grocery shoppers of the possible risk associated with around 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey produced between Dec. 18 to Dec. 29. Cases of salmonella tied to the turkey were reported between Dec. 28 and March 4.

Those sickened ranged between the ages of one and 92, the CDC said. Two individuals were hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.



At least four individuals in Pennsylvania and two in New Jersey have experienced salmonella-related illness.



The sick consumed ground turkey products from Nature’s Promise Free, Wegmans and Plainville Farms — which is based in New Oxford, Pa.

An initial case was traced back to the Plainville Farms turkey product, which tested positive for "salmonella hadar illness."

After consuming the tainted turkey, the infected developed salmonella-related symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Sometimes, these symptoms can be so severe that patients must be hospitalized.

Other salmonella cases linked to the product were reported in Virginia, New York, North Carolina, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Indiana, Missouri, Arizona and Massachusetts.

Federal officials haven't issued a product recall since the turkey is no longer available for purchase. However, the USDA is worried that people may still have the uneaten product in their kitchens.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency said.

Additionally, any retailers who may receive the ground turkey — which is marked with the number EST. P-244 — should throw it out.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated their safety alert with a new U.S. Centers for Disease Control warning regarding the "incubation period," for symptoms of salmonella. Typically, the aforementioned symptoms will appear between 6 hours and 6 days after one is infected, the agencies warned.

Any concerned individuals should contact their health care provider, health officials said.

A complete list of the turkey products connected to the salmonella outbreak are below:

• 1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

• 1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

• 3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

• 1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

An investigation into the outbreak is ongoing. Additional businesses or products may be added to the public safety alert regarding raw ground turkey, officials also stated.