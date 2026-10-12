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October 12, 2026

Tyrese Maxey to appear at free Center City fan event Oct. 15

The 76ers star will appear from 6-7 p.m. at an Xfinity Store event with basketball activities, giveaways and member-only merchandise.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Appearance Sixers
Tyrese Maxey Xfinity Event Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Tyrese Maxey will appear at a free 76ers-themed fan event at the Xfinity Store in Center City on Oct. 15.

Tyrese Maxey will appear at a free 76ers-themed fan event in Center City on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The event runs from 5–8 p.m. at the Xfinity Store at 1429 Walnut St. Maxey is scheduled to appear from 6–7 p.m., and the celebration is free and open to the public.

The event is part of the 76ers' Blue Week festivities leading up to the team's home opener, with basketball-themed games, interactive activities and giveaways for attendees. Franklin, the 76ers mascot, is also scheduled to appear.

One of the attractions will be Xfinity's Bucket TruX, a bucket truck outfitted with a basketball hoop. The vehicle will be parked outside the store, giving fans an opportunity to participate in basketball skill challenges for prizes.

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Xfinity Members will have access to additional rewards, including limited-time exclusive 76ers-inspired merchandise designed by artist David Flores.

The event will also feature demonstrations of Xfinity's products and sports-viewing features, including ways to find games, watch live sports and keep up with favorite teams.

Tyrese Maxey fan event

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15
Time: 5–8 p.m.
Tyrese Maxey appearance: 6–7 p.m.
Location: Xfinity Store, 1429 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Cost: Free and open to the public
What to expect: Tyrese Maxey and Franklin appearances, basketball activities, Bucket TruX skill challenges and giveaways

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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