Celebrate Ukrainian culture at an annual folk festival in Horsham

An annual celebration of Ukrainian arts and culture is returning to the Philadelphia suburbs this summer.

The 2024 Ukrainian Folk Festival is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Tryzub Ukrainian American Sport Center in Horsham Township. The day will be filled with exuberant music and dance performances to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Soulful performances from the Desna Ukrainian Dance Company of Toronto, the Jenkintown-based Voloshky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, pop singer and songwriter Iryna Lonchyna and violinist Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo will feature at the festival's outdoor stage show from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Vox Ethnika Orchestra from New York City will stage a concert after these performances with a mix of Eastern European folk music and contemporary hits. A public dance known as a "zabava" will take place during the performance.

Living history groups such as the Banner of Jasna Gora will do live reenactments of Ukrainian history. And throughout the festival, visitors can enjoy an arts and crafts market and have a taste of traditional Ukrainian cuisine.

These observances of Ukrainian culture and history come as the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia enters its third year. A portion of $2 will come out of each admission toward relief for war victims in Ukraine. Tickets will cost $15, and admission is free for children 14 and under.

Sunday, Aug. 25 | 12-8 p.m.

$15 admission

Tryzub Ukrainian American Sport Center