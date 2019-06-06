CNN's 'United Shades of America' explores Philadelphia's pollution problem

CNN's docuseries "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell," filmed in Philadelphia and nearby Chester, Delaware County, for a new episode, "Toxic America," that looks at the impact of waste pollution in the region.



The episode — scheduled to premiere 10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 – explores the health consequences of the "toxic legacies" in the two cities. In it, Bell interviews a former EPA official in Philadelphia on the Trump administration's view on environmental policy and its local impact and takes a tour of a waste treatment facility in Chester.