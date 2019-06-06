More Culture:

June 06, 2019

CNN's 'United Shades of America' explores Philadelphia's pollution problem

Host W. Kamau Bell also tours a waste treatment facility in Chester, Delaware County

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV CNN
United Shades Philadelphia Chester CNN/CNN.com

CNN docuseries 'United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell" will examine waste pollution and its health risks in Philadelphia and Chester in an episode titled "Toxic America" that airs Sunday, June 16, 2019.

CNN's docuseries "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell," filmed in Philadelphia and nearby Chester, Delaware County, for a new episode, "Toxic America," that looks at the impact of waste pollution in the region. 

The episode — scheduled to premiere 10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 – explores the health consequences of the "toxic legacies" in the two cities. In it, Bell interviews a former EPA official in Philadelphia on the Trump administration's view on environmental policy and its local impact and takes a tour of a waste treatment facility in Chester. 

Philadelphia and Chester have long been known for their histories of pollution. In April, Philadelphia-Reading-Camden ranked No. 18 in the American Lung Association annual report ranks the worst cities and metro areas for year-round particle pollution

Chester is home to four toxic and hazardous waste facilities. Waste incinerators can release toxic compounds when trash is burned, which can cause pollution and put the the health of nearby residents at risk. Chester's pollution problems date back decades. 1995 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report  found 60 percent of children in Chester had lead concentrations in their blood greater than the maximum level considered healthy by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report also found Chester had the highest infant mortality rate. 

"United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell" is in its fourth season on CNN.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV CNN Philadelphia Docu-series

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles CB Ronald Darby thinks he'll be ready for Week 1
060619RonaldDarby

Odd News

Pennsylvania man: Traffic circles are causing all of these tornadoes
Traffic circles

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says album 'Eternal Atake' coming in two weeks
0605_Lil Uzi Vert

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Despite mounting injuries and a losing week, Phillies hanging around
Jay-Bruce-Phillies_060519_usat

Healthy Eating

First look: Philly's first brick-and-mortar keto bakery
Carroll - Dessert Crazy KETO Bakery

Courts

The 'Swiss Cheese Pervert' breaks his silence on a life of infamy
Christopher Pagano Swiss Cheese Pervert 06042019

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved