LabCorp: 7.7 million customers' affected in data breach of bill collector

LabCorp says the personal, financial and medical information of 7.7 million of its customers may have been affected by the same security breach that impacted rival clinical laboratory network Quest Diagnostics.

In documents filed with the the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the LabCorp stated that customer information provided by the diagnostic network to the American Medical Collection Agency may have been hacked.

The American Medical Collection Agency is a third-party bill collector used by LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, and other healthcare providers. On Monday, Quest Diagnostics revealed nearly 12 million of its customers may have had their personal and medical information compromised due to the same security breach.