More Health:

June 05, 2019

LabCorp: 7.7 million customers' affected in data breach of bill collector

On Monday, clinical lab competitor Quest Diagnostics made a similar announcement. Both companies use the same third party bill collector

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Data breach
Quest Diagnostic LabCorp data breach Bill Luster/MCT/Sipa USA

Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, two of the largest medical diagnostic testing providers in the U.S., have announced a security breach that has affected millions of customers. Both providers say that customers' personal and financial information may have been hacked.

LabCorp says the personal, financial and medical information of 7.7 million of its customers may have been affected by the same security breach that impacted rival clinical laboratory network Quest Diagnostics.

In documents filed with the the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the LabCorp stated that customer information provided by the diagnostic network to the American Medical Collection Agency may have been hacked.

The American Medical Collection Agency is a third-party bill collector used by LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, and other healthcare providers. On Monday, Quest Diagnostics revealed nearly 12 million of its customers may have had their personal and medical information compromised due to the same security breach.

MORE: Philadelphia is home to six of the worst nursing homes in the U.S.

The breach occurred between Aug. 1, 2018, and March 30, 2019 when an unauthorized user had access to the AMCA's system, the SEC filing stated.

Credit card and bank account information may have been breached for customers who used those methods to pay for their accounts. Other data that could be affected includes personal information, such as first and last names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, dates of service, medical provider names, and account balances, LabCorp stated to the SEC.

Diagnostic information, lab results, and details about medical tests were not given to the AMCA, LabCorp said, and that information remains protected. And AMCA told LabCorp that insurance identification information and social security numbers are not stored by the bill collector and should not be compromised.

AMCA will contacting more than 200,000 LabCorp customers regarding the breach to start and provide them with more information, LabCorp said. The agency will offer them identify protection and credit monitoring services for 24 months.

LabCorp said it is no longer sending collection requests to the AMCA and has asked the company to stop working on any pending accounts.

Quest Diagnostics announced on Monday that 11.9 million customers were affected by the security breach. The company said that personal information, such as social security numbers, and even medical information may have been accessed. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Data breach United States Cybersecurity Security Philadelphia Medical Records

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham says 2019 is a 'double-digit year'
032519BrandonGraham

Investigations

Allentown woman reportedly dies at Dominican Republic hotel, days before couple found dead at same hotel
Dominican Republic hotel allentown woman

Investigations

Former boxing champ Meldrick Taylor charged with Strawberry Mansion assault
Medlrick Taylor charged

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: These Eagles players had the best, worst walk-up songs at Wentz’s charity softball game
Wentz-softball-game_060419

Senior Health

Philadelphia is home to six of the worst nursing homes in the U.S.
Worst nursing homes Philadelphia

Odd News

Who is throwing bottles filled with pee at couple's Philly home?
Pee Bottle

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved