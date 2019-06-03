Quest Diagnostic says almost 12M customers may be affected in data breach

Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest medical diagnostic testing providers in the U.S., has announced that almost 12 million patients may have had their personal, financial, and medical records breached.

The New Jersey based company says the breach happened within the American Medical Collection Agency's system, a billing collections vendor who provides services to Optum 360, a Quest contractor.

The diagnostic company did state that no lab test results were affected in the breach, as AMCA does not have access to that information. However, information that may have been breached includes financial information such as bank account or credit card information, as well as personal information such as a customer's social security number, and even medical information.

AMCA alerted Quest that 11.9 million patients may have had their information breached on May 31. The company stated that an unauthorized user had access to its system between Aug. 1, 2018 to March 30, 2019. The breach was found during a filling with security regulators.

Quest Diagnostics and Optum 360 are currently working with forensic experts to investigate the breach. The company also announced that they would no longer be sending collection requests to AMCA.

