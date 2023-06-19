Penn unveils designs for $75 million student performing arts center

The University of Pennsylvania will begin to construct a new performing arts center for students in 2024 after nearly two years of preliminary planning as the school anticipates a rise in demand for performance and creative spaces among undergraduates.

Last week, the school's Board of Trustees reviewed the design for the $75 million, 37,300-square-foot facility along 33rd Street and Woodland Walk that will sit adjacent to Lauder and Hill College Houses and be bounded by Jenny Holzer's "125 Years" sculpture celebrating the history of women at Penn, university officials said.

The building will provide a dedicated space for the university's performing arts community, with flexible spaces for teaching, rehearsals and student performances in dance, theater, acapella vocal performance and musical ensembles. The facility, along with several others surrounding the school's main campus, will serve more than 70 student performing arts groups at Penn, more than half of which are organized into the Performing Arts Council.

"This exciting project will expand the existing spaces that help Penn's student performing arts scene thrive," Penn president Liz Magill said. "The new Student Performing Arts Center, together with Platt Student Performing Arts House, Houston Hall, Irvine Auditorium, the Annenberg Center, and a consortium of other spaces on campus, will support and amplify arts programming for students across Penn."

Provided Image/Steven Holl Architects The Student Performing Arts Center on Woodland Walk will include a 300-seat theater, 125-seat studio theater, five practice studios and additional spaces for teaching and back-of-the-house support.

New York-based Steven Holl Architects will design the space, which university officials described as entirely student-centered, with a 300-seat theater with a fly tower and orchestra pit, a 125-seat theater for rehearsals and practices, five rehearsal studios, back-of-the-house support spaces and a loading dock.

The proposal for the space grew from a 2019 study that concluded that Penn's undergraduates needed more performing arts space, unveiling the initial plans in August 2021. Penn estimates that one in five students on campus participates in performing arts and film, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The Student Performing Arts Center joins more than $1 billion in construction projects happening on Penn's campus, including the Stuart Weitzman Theatre, which is slated to open by 2025.

The Student Performing Arts Center will begin construction in the fall of 2024 and is expected to be completed in the winter of 2027, officials said.