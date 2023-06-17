More News:

June 17, 2023

Man dies after drowning in Devil's Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park

The 38-year-old's body was found in the water Friday evening. He was walking across the creek when he fell in, police believe

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drownings
Drowning Devil's Pool Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 38-year-old man drowned after he fell into the Wissahickon Valley Creek on Friday evening, police said. His body was found near the 1100 block of Livezey Lane. After the body was rescued from the water, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man who fell into the Wissahickon Valley Creek died after drowning Friday evening, police say. 

The man is suspected of walking across the creek before accidentally falling into Devil's Pool, according to multiple media reports. 

RELATED NEWS: Driver in crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal sentenced to house arrest

Philadelphia police officers found the body at around 7 p.m. near the 1100 block of Livezey Lane in Fairmount Park, 6ABC reported

Once the man, whose identity has not been revealed, was rescued from the water, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, FOX29 said

This is the second death in June in the Wissahickon Valley Creek. A 21-year-old man drowned two weeks ago while trying to swim in the water on the city's first 90-degree temperature day. 

In New Jersey, Victor Rodriguez, an 18-year-old senior at Pitman High School, drowned last Sunday night during a swim in Alcyon Lake in Gloucester County. Divers found Rodriguez's body on Monday after a search that lasted more than 17 hours. 


Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drownings Philadelphia Wissahickon Creek Wissahickon Valley Park Fairmount Park Death

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches
Limited - University Place Main

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Driver in crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal sentenced to house arrest
Sean Hughes crash

Sponsored

Access to Capital 101 – Explore Your Options
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Phillies

Phillies prospect watch: Everyone (from Jordan Crawford to William Bergolla) hits in June
Griff-McGarry-Phillies-prospects_030823_USAT

Food & Drink

LaScala's Beach House bar and restaurant opens in Brigantine; replaces the former Laguna Grill & Rum Bar
LaScala's Bar Brigantine

Family-Friendly

African American Museum to host third annual Juneteenth block party
AAMP Juneteenth Party

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved