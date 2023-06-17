Man dies after drowning in Devil's Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park

A 38-year-old man who fell into the Wissahickon Valley Creek died after drowning Friday evening, police say.

The man is suspected of walking across the creek before accidentally falling into Devil's Pool, according to multiple media reports.

Philadelphia police officers found the body at around 7 p.m. near the 1100 block of Livezey Lane in Fairmount Park, 6ABC reported.

Once the man, whose identity has not been revealed, was rescued from the water, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, FOX29 said.

This is the second death in June in the Wissahickon Valley Creek. A 21-year-old man drowned two weeks ago while trying to swim in the water on the city's first 90-degree temperature day.

In New Jersey, Victor Rodriguez, an 18-year-old senior at Pitman High School, drowned last Sunday night during a swim in Alcyon Lake in Gloucester County. Divers found Rodriguez's body on Monday after a search that lasted more than 17 hours.



