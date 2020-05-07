More Sports:

May 07, 2020

Upcoming ESPN documentary 'Imperfect' to explore Roy Halladay's life and untimely death

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Halladay Phillies Number Yong Kim/Philadelphia Daily News/MCT/Sipa USA

Roy Halladay will have his number 34 retired on May 29, 2020, when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.

An upcoming feature from ESPN titled, "Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story" will explore the life and career of the former Phillies pitcher who tragically lost his life in a plane crash in late 2017.

From the opening moments of the trailer, it seems clear this is not just going to be an ordinary re-telling of a great player's career. Within the first 30 seconds, we're brought face-to-face with Brandy Halladay, wife of the late Halladay, who is asked what the word perfect means to her.

"Unrealistic expectation. I don't think there's such a thing as perfect," Halladay says.

That appears to set the stage for a documentary that will touch on much more than Halladay's baseball career. Taking fans all the way back to his childhood through his tragic passing, Halladay's quest for perfection as a player had unseen effects on his life away from the sport, some of which came to the forefront when an NTSB report in April concluded that the late Halladay was doing "dangerous stunts" and under the influence of amphetamines, morphine, and anti-depressants at the time of his fatal crash.

Members of the baseball world who were interviewed, including Alex Rodriguez, saw the same dominant pitcher Phillies fans were fortunate enough to watch go to work for the final four seasons of his career. His loved ones, who have pleaded with the public to show compassion and understanding as more information has been revealed about his death, appear ready to share just how much pain he was in.

"His body was dependent on these medications just to function," Brandy Halladay says in the trailer. "A.D.D., depression, anxiety, paranoia — Roy had a lot of demons he was trying to work on all at the same time."

Previous reports have revealed how deep Halladay's reliance on substances was, with physicians noting he had a history of abuse dating back to at least 2013. It's not yet clear how long this feature will be or how deep they're willing to go to help the public understand what Halladay sacrificed for his career, but this looks like a must-watch for baseball fans. 

"Imperfect" will air on May 29th. Take a look at the trailer and judge for yourself below.


Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Subscribe to Kyle's Sixers podcast "The New Slant" on Apple, Google, and Spotify 

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Documentaries Roy Halladay Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Worst Week: The worst jerseys in Philadelphia sports history
Bryce-Harper_050720_usat

Beach

These Jersey Shore towns have closed beaches, boardwalks, or stopped short-term rentals due to the coronavirus
Jersey shore closed beaches

Illness

As Philly coronavirus cases start to decline, city readies plan for contact tracing
Contact Tracing COVID-19

Eagles

Seven free agent linebackers the Eagles could still target this offseason
Darron-Lee-Eagles_050720_usat

Restaurants

Marc Vetri, Kalaya among five Philly nominees for James Beard Awards
James Beard Philly finalists

Food & Drink

Philly restaurants offering Mother's Day specials
Mother's Day specials

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved