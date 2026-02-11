Upper Dublin man allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill ex-girlfriend, two others in New York

An Upper Dublin man allegedly offered $5,000 to another man to travel with him to New York this week to kill his ex-girlfriend and two men the woman had dated in recent years, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Instead of accepting the offer, allegedly presented by Eric Berkowitz, the man reported it to police, investigators said. Berkowitz, 41, was arrested Tuesday night outside his home in Dresher. Investigators did not say how the two men knew each other.

MORE: Philly to put up 'No Stopping' signs along bike lanes citywide after receiving $1 million from PennDOT

Berkowitz allegedly reached out to the man Tuesday to arrange a meeting at his house later that afternoon, police said. The man told investigators that Berkowitz offered money for "wet work" to kill three people in Manhattan. Berkowitz allegedly gave him the names and addresses of the people he wanted killed, including his ex-girlfriend of seven years.

Berkowitz also gave the man a "burner" phone and a loaded MAC-11 submachine gun, which Berkowitz claimed belonged to someone in jail, charging documents allege.

Berkowitz allegedly wanted to drive to New York with the man to surveil one of the addresses of his targets. The plan was to start a fire at the home and shoot anyone who came outside, investigators said.

After the man went to police, investigators said they arranged a call for Berkowitz and the man to review the plan. During the call, Berkowitz allegedly changed the travel date to Thursday and asked the man to bring another friend with him. Berkowitz told the man that he planned to "take care of the girl himself," investigators said.

When police looked into Berkowitz's background, they found that a New York judge had issued a temporary protection order on Feb. 3 that identified Berkowitz as an extreme risk, investigators said. The order prohibited Berkowitz from purchasing or possessing a firearm. Berkowitz allegedly had filed complaints with the FBI and Upper Dublin Police on Feb. 3 claiming he was being harassed and stalked by his ex-girlfriend and the two men he wanted killed.

Police said Berkowitz was carrying a duffel bag that contained a loaded 9 millimeter handgun, cocaine and an undisclosed sum of cash at the time of his arrest.

Berkowitz is charged with criminal solicitation for murder, attempted murder, recklessly endangering another person and weapons offenses.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Christopher J. Cierski and is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20.