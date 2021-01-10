New Jersey to fly flags at half-staff on Monday to honor U.S. Capitol Police officer

Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died from injuries suffered during a physical altercation with pro-Trump rioters during this past Wednesday's violent insurrection, will be honored by his home state of New Jersey on Monday.

All U.S. and New Jersey flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff on Monday in honor of Sicknick's service to the country, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Sicknick "embodied the selfless spirit of his native state," Murphy said in a statement.

“Tammy and I send our deepest condolences to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends, as well as to his United States Capitol Police colleagues and the Guardsmen and Guardswomen he served alongside," Murphy said. "We thank him for his service to our nation."

“Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection," he continued. "His needless murder at the hands of a mob bent on overthrowing the Constitution he had dedicated his life to upholding is shocking. It is my fervent hope that the rioters whose actions directly contributed to his death are quickly identified and brought to justice.”

Sicknick returned to his division office after the physical confrontation and collapsed, authorities said on Friday. Sicknick was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not provide any additional details about the injuries Sicknick suffered.

Sicknick's death is being investigated as a possible homicide under the direction of the D.C. Metropolitan Police, the U.S. Capitol Police and federal partners, authorities said.

A military veteran, Sicknick is one of five individuals who lost their lives as a result of this past Wednesday's riot in Washington, D.C.

A former resident of South River, Middlesex County, Sicknick graduated from the county's vocational and technical schools in East Brunswick in 1997.

Before joining the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008, Sicknick was a staff sergeant with the New Jersey Air National Guard.

Sicknick served as a Fire Team Member and Leader with the 108th Security Force Squadron, 108th Wing, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County.

Sicknick's six years of military service included overseas deployments as part of Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Sicknick most recently served in the U.S. Capitol Police's First Responder Unit. Flags at the U.S. Capitol flew at half-staff on Friday to honor Sicknick for his service.