SEPTA reassigns transit cop who attended Trump rally ahead of U.S. Capitol riot

One of the seven SEPTA transit officers who attended the rally for President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 that preceded the violent insurrection of the U.S. Capitol has been reassigned to an administrative role.

The decision came after a review of the unnamed transit cop's old social media posts found that the individual had violated SEPTA's social media policy, according to WHYY.

There is still no evidence that the seven transit officers who attended the "Stop The Steal" rally participated in illegal activity at the U.S. Capitol, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The transportation authority's investigation into the matter is expected to conclude in the next week. Results of the investigation will be shared with the FBI, which continues to make arrests of those involved in the siege.

SEPTA announced last week that it had opened an investigation into the seven transit cops who attended the pro-Trump rally. The names and ranks of the officers have not been made public.

"We’re very concerned. It’s pretty clear that a riot occurred and that there was an attempt to overthrow our government and we want to make sure our members weren’t a part of that," SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said last week.

The investigation began after SEPTA police received a tip that one of their officers attended Trump's rally. The tip prompted a probe which revealed that six more police had traveled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

SEPTA's police force is made up of roughly 260 members.

Pro-Trump supporters rallied near the White House on Jan. 6, calling on Congress to halt the certification of the Electoral College results, which deemed Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. They alleged widespread voter fraud prevented Trump from winning re-election — a claim that has no merits.

Trump again repeated baseless claims and encouraged his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers had gathered to ratify the election results.

The event quickly turned into a deadly riot. Five people were killed, and hundreds have since been arrested.

Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives last week for inciting the violent insurrection. The outgoing president now faces a possible conviction in the U.S. Senate, which would ban him from running for federal office again.