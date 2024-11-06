Democrat Herb Conaway beats Republican Rajesh Mohan for Andy Kim's U.S. House seat

New Jersey's 3rd U.S. congressional district will remain blue, with Democrat Herb Conaway succeeding now Senator-elect Andy Kim as its representative.

The Associated Press called the race for Conaway, an assemblyman for the state's 7th legislative district, after 2 a.m. Wednesday. As of 5 a.m., 93% of the votes have been counted, with Conaway leading his Republican opponent, cardiologist Rajesh Mohan, 52.9% to 45%. Results were reportedly delayed due to technical difficulties at polling locations in Burlington County. Conaway has not yet publicly declared victory as of Wednesday morning.

Conaway served in the New Jersey State Assembly since 1998, representing the 7th Legislative District. The physician received his M.D. degree from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and a law degree from Rutgers Law School in Camden and chairs the assembly's health committee.

He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force Medical Corps, serving from 1992 to 1996 and reaching the rank of captain. As a doctor, Conaway specializes in internal medicine and still practices at Saint Francis Medical Center in Trenton.

Conaway had to face his legislative district-mate Carol Murphy in a June primary for the Democratic nomination, defeating her in a 49.6% to 25.3% margin.

Following his victory, Democratic county commission members in the district will make an interim appointment for Conaway's successor in the New Jersey State Assembly to serve out the rest of his term.

N.J. 3rd District: Herb Conaway vs. Rajesh Mohan

If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.

The 3rd District in New Jersey encompasses most of Burlington County, almost half of Mercer County, and part of Monmouth County. Kim has represented the district since 2019 and will serve in the U.S. Senate after defeating Republican Curtis Bashaw, succeeding the disgraced former Senator Bob Menendez (D).

According to election returns as of Wednesday morning, Mohan leads in the district's part of Monmouth County while trailing Conaway in Burlington and Mercer. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris handily won New Jersey and its 14 electoral votes but lost the general election to Republican Donald Trump.