Naked Comedy Show returns to Center City with nude stand-up on Valentine’s Day

The monthly series will mark one year of sold-out performances with two Feb. 14 shows at The Velvet Whip.

Naked Comedy Club - Athena Pepe Billy Procida/For Naked Comedy Show

Athena Pepe performs during a past Naked Comedy Show.

Looking for unconventional Valentine’s Day plans? The Naked Comedy Show is celebrating one year of sold-out performances in Philadelphia with two special shows on Friday, Feb. 14, at The Velvet Whip in Center City.

Hosted by comedian Billy Procida, the stand-up series debuted in Philadelphia on March 1, 2025, and has sold out every month since. The show also runs monthly in New York City and recently expanded to Los Angeles. As the name suggests, performers take the stage without clothing, presenting nudity matter-of-factly while keeping the focus on the stand-up itself. The show frames the format as body-positive, treating nudity as neutral rather than sensational.

Naked Comedy Show - Juan NicolonEmily Akers/For Naked Comedy Show

Juan Nicolón performs during a past Naked Comedy Show.


Performers are fully nude, while audience members must keep their private areas covered. Phones must remain put away during the performance.

Two Valentine’s Day shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with each performance running approximately 75 minutes.

The Naked Comedy Show

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The Velvet Whip Arts & Social Club
319 N 11th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

