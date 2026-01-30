Naked Comedy Show returns to Center City with nude stand-up on Valentine’s Day

Looking for unconventional Valentine’s Day plans? The Naked Comedy Show is celebrating one year of sold-out performances in Philadelphia with two special shows on Friday, Feb. 14, at The Velvet Whip in Center City.

Hosted by comedian Billy Procida, the stand-up series debuted in Philadelphia on March 1, 2025, and has sold out every month since. The show also runs monthly in New York City and recently expanded to Los Angeles. As the name suggests, performers take the stage without clothing, presenting nudity matter-of-factly while keeping the focus on the stand-up itself. The show frames the format as body-positive, treating nudity as neutral rather than sensational.

Emily Akers/For Naked Comedy Show Juan Nicolón performs during a past Naked Comedy Show.

Performers are fully nude, while audience members must keep their private areas covered. Phones must remain put away during the performance.

Two Valentine’s Day shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with each performance running approximately 75 minutes.

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Velvet Whip Arts & Social Club

319 N 11th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.