A Valentine’s speakeasy is tucked behind a 7-Up machine in Northern Liberties

A Northern Liberties bar is marking Valentine’s season with a themed pop-up tucked behind a soda machine.

Cupid’s Nest has taken over Newsroom Philly on Germantown Avenue, transforming the space into a Valentine and Galentine-themed speakeasy accessible through a disguised Diet 7-Up machine entrance. Inside, guests pass a red velvet curtain and enter a dimly lit room filled with red and pink decor, hanging roses, heart installations and photo stations.

The decor includes a rose-covered arch, a 6-foot teddy bear and a glowing heart aerial hoop used for live aerialist performances on select nights. Tables are dressed in red linens, and red rose installations appear throughout the space.

Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events Red lighting, heart decor and themed cocktails set the scene inside Cupid’s Nest at Newsroom Philly in Northern Liberties.

A custom cocktail menu features drinks with names like “Dark Desire,” “Love Note,” “Poisoned Kiss” and “No Strings Attached.” A late-night happy hour offers select $8 cocktails beginning at 10:30 p.m. and running through close. The kitchen is offering additional shareable dishes during the pop-up.

On Valentine’s Day, the venue will offer a $69 per person prix fixe menu that includes a glass of champagne, a take-home bottle of wine and a three-course meal.

Programming rotates throughout the week with DJ parties, karaoke nights, themed happy hours and brunch events. The pop-up runs for a limited time during the Valentine’s season.

Cupid's Nest Pop-Up

Now open

Newsroom Philly

1102 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.