A Valentine’s speakeasy is tucked behind a 7-Up machine in Northern Liberties

February 05, 2026
A Northern Liberties bar is marking Valentine’s season with a themed pop-up tucked behind a soda machine.
Cupid’s Nest has taken over Newsroom Philly on Germantown Avenue, transforming the space into a Valentine and Galentine-themed speakeasy accessible through a disguised Diet 7-Up machine entrance. Inside, guests pass a red velvet curtain and enter a dimly lit room filled with red and pink decor, hanging roses, heart installations and photo stations.
The decor includes a rose-covered arch, a 6-foot teddy bear and a glowing heart aerial hoop used for live aerialist performances on select nights. Tables are dressed in red linens, and red rose installations appear throughout the space.
On Valentine’s Day, the venue will offer a $69 per person prix fixe menu that includes a glass of champagne, a take-home bottle of wine and a three-course meal.
Programming rotates throughout the week with DJ parties, karaoke nights, themed happy hours and brunch events. The pop-up runs for a limited time during the Valentine’s season.
Now open
Newsroom Philly
1102 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.