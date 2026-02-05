More Events:

A Valentine’s speakeasy is tucked behind a 7-Up machine in Northern Liberties

The Cupid's Nest pop-up at Newsroom Philly features roses, aerialists and themed cocktails for date nights and Galentine’s plans.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Pop-Up Valentine's Day
Cupids Nest Pop Up Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Cupid’s Nest transforms Newsroom Philly in Northern Liberties into a Valentine’s pop-up with a hidden entrance behind a Diet 7-Up machine.

A Northern Liberties bar is marking Valentine’s season with a themed pop-up tucked behind a soda machine.

Cupid’s Nest has taken over Newsroom Philly on Germantown Avenue, transforming the space into a Valentine and Galentine-themed speakeasy accessible through a disguised Diet 7-Up machine entrance. Inside, guests pass a red velvet curtain and enter a dimly lit room filled with red and pink decor, hanging roses, heart installations and photo stations.

The decor includes a rose-covered arch, a 6-foot teddy bear and a glowing heart aerial hoop used for live aerialist performances on select nights. Tables are dressed in red linens, and red rose installations appear throughout the space.

Cupids NEst Pop Up InteriorProvided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Red lighting, heart decor and themed cocktails set the scene inside Cupid’s Nest at Newsroom Philly in Northern Liberties.


A custom cocktail menu features drinks with names like “Dark Desire,” “Love Note,” “Poisoned Kiss” and “No Strings Attached.” A late-night happy hour offers select $8 cocktails beginning at 10:30 p.m. and running through close. The kitchen is offering additional shareable dishes during the pop-up.

On Valentine’s Day, the venue will offer a $69 per person prix fixe menu that includes a glass of champagne, a take-home bottle of wine and a three-course meal.

Programming rotates throughout the week with DJ parties, karaoke nights, themed happy hours and brunch events. The pop-up runs for a limited time during the Valentine’s season.

Cupid's Nest Pop-Up

Now open
Newsroom Philly
1102 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19123

