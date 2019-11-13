Cheers to the holiday season at Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival

The Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival on Saturday, Dec. 14, will of course feature a wide selection of beer and cider samples, but it also will include an ugly sweater contest, photos with Santa and a toiletry drive for the Committee to Benefit the Children.

The festival filled with holiday cheer will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Tickets are available for two sessions: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Choose a time to attend and pick between general admission ($45 online) and VIP ($55 online).



Perks of VIP include access to an express festival entrance lane, as well as special brews and a private seating area, plus a free flight coupon to use at Workhorse Brewing Co. in King of Prussia.

Event organizers are expecting the event to sell out, so plan ahead and make sure you wear your ugliest Christmas sweater.

Saturday, Dec. 14

12:30-4 p.m. or 5:30-9 p.m. | $45 online or $55 at the door

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456



