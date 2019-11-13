More Events:

November 13, 2019

Cheers to the holiday season at Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival

Grab a beer and pose for a picture with Santa

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Attendees of the Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival this December can enjoy unlimited samples. There will be local brews, seasonal selections and limited-edition beers.

The Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival on Saturday, Dec. 14, will of course feature a wide selection of beer and cider samples, but it also will include an ugly sweater contest, photos with Santa and a toiletry drive for the Committee to Benefit the Children.

The festival filled with holiday cheer will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Tickets are available for two sessions: 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Choose a time to attend and pick between general admission ($45 online) and VIP ($55 online).

Perks of VIP include access to an express festival entrance lane, as well as special brews and a private seating area, plus a free flight coupon to use at Workhorse Brewing Co. in King of Prussia.

Event organizers are expecting the event to sell out, so plan ahead and make sure you wear your ugliest Christmas sweater.

Valley Forge Beer and Cider Festival

Saturday, Dec. 14
12:30-4 p.m. or 5:30-9 p.m. | $45 online or $55 at the door
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456

Sinead Cummings
