'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' to offer live classical music, champagne on Valentine's Day

Still figuring out Valentine's Day plans with your significant other? "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby has something that could make for the perfect date.

The art exhibition will host "Valentine's Special: Van Gogh with Live Music" on Feb. 14. The event will feature musicians performing 14 classical songs including "Moon River" from the movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Love Theme" from the film adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet" and "Intermezzo" from the opera "Cavalleria Rusticana."

Visitors can enjoy the music as they immerse themselves in the 20,000-square-foot exhibit, which features giant digital displays of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings, sound effects and interactive videos.

The exhibit also offers a virtual reality experience that explores eight of Van Gogh's finest paintings and their sources of inspiration.



General admission tickets for the Valentine's Day special cost $79.90. A special couples package, which includes two glasses of champagne and box of chocolates, is available for $95 per person.

The family-friendly event is open to all ages, but the couples package is limited to adults ages 21 and over. Tickets require a timed entry. They are available in half-hour time slots from 4-7 p.m.

The exhibit takes about 60-75 minutes to explore. The live music is expected to run for about 50 minutes.

All guests must wear a face mask when not eating or drinking. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within the last 72 hours are required for entry.

Feb. 14 | 4-7 p.m.

$79.90 | $95 for couples package

Tower Theater

69th and Ludlow streets

Upper Darby, PA 19082

