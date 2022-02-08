More Events:

February 08, 2022

'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' to offer live classical music, champagne on Valentine's Day

Visitors can explore digital displays of the Dutch painter's famous artwork at the Tower Theater

Holiday Valentine's Day
Van Gogh Valentine's Day Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

'Valentine's Special: Van Gogh with Live Music' at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby couples classical music with digital displays of the Dutch painter's masterpieces.

Still figuring out Valentine's Day plans with your significant other? "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby has something that could make for the perfect date.

The art exhibition will host "Valentine's Special: Van Gogh with Live Music" on Feb. 14. The event will feature musicians performing 14 classical songs including "Moon River" from the movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Love Theme" from the film adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet" and "Intermezzo" from the opera "Cavalleria Rusticana." 

MORE: ‘Mom Mom’s Soul Food’ pop-up returns for Black History Month to benefit West Philly charity | Philly's first-ever Bark Bowl at Craft Hall features puppies, themed cocktails, and friendly competition | Spending Valentine's Day at home? Try a virtual Italian cooking class from 12th Street Catering

Visitors can enjoy the music as they immerse themselves in the 20,000-square-foot exhibit, which features giant digital displays of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings, sound effects and interactive videos. 

The exhibit also offers a virtual reality experience that explores eight of Van Gogh's finest paintings and their sources of inspiration.

General admission tickets for the Valentine's Day special cost $79.90. A special couples package, which includes two glasses of champagne and box of chocolates, is available for $95 per person. 

The family-friendly event is open to all ages, but the couples package is limited to adults ages 21 and over. Tickets require a timed entry. They are available in half-hour time slots from 4-7 p.m.

The exhibit takes about 60-75 minutes to explore. The live music is expected to run for about 50 minutes.

All guests must wear a face mask when not eating or drinking. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within the last 72 hours are required for entry.

"Valentine's Special: Van Gogh with Live Music"

Feb. 14 | 4-7 p.m.
$79.90 | $95 for couples package
Tower Theater
69th and Ludlow streets
Upper Darby, PA 19082

