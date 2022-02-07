‘Mom Mom’s Soul Food’ pop-up returns for Black History Month to benefit West Philly charity

As Philadelphia honors Black History Month with initiatives aimed at supporting Black-owned businesses, museum exhibits, and curated collections in the city's bookstores, some restaurants are joining in the celebration as well.

Last winter, The Dutch – which specializes in reinventing Pennsylvania Dutch classics – launched the "Mom Mom's Soul Food" pop-up. After experiencing plenty of success, the pop-up will be returning this month for three days at two locations in South Philadelphia.

Kevin Watters, longtime Executive Chef at the popular Pennsport breakfast and lunch eatery, is hosting the pop-up event in conjunction with Black History Month. Watters named it after his late grandmother Lillian Lewis, who was "everybody's Mom-Mom" in her community.

On Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, Mom Mom's Soul Food pop up will be taking pick-up orders from 12 until 6 p.m., which you can pre-order here. The menu includes one choice of meat, two sides, and a dessert. Pick-ups will be available on Thursday and Friday at The Dutch's original Pennsport location, 1527 S. 4th St.

The full takeaway menu is listed below.

Meat (choose one):

• Buttermilk fried chicken thighs

• Braised beef short ribs

Sides (choose two):

• Baked mac 'n' cheese

• Collard greens cooked with turkey butts

• Candied yams

Dessert:

• Layered strawberry shortcake



The Dutch will move to its new location during February, settling down in East Passyunk at the former location of Fond, which closed in December. The French bistro was a partner restaurant to The Dutch, and Watters will now become a partner alongside owners Lee Styer and and Jessi Prawlucki-Styer.

On Monday, Feb. 28, The Dutch will host a special sit-down soul food experience at its new location, 1537 S. 11th St. Watters promises a "slightly elevated" take on the Mom Mom's Soul Food experience. There are two seating options available, at 7 and 7:30 p.m., and reservations can be made by email at info@thedutchphilly.com.

For $50 per person, The Dutch will present a four-course dinner, including deviled eggs, cornbread mac 'n' cheese with braised short ribs, fried chicken, collard greens, candied yams, and strawberry shortcake beignets.

The Dutch will be donating 10% of all sales to Everybody Eats, a BIPOC-owned and chef-supported charity based in West Philadelphia. The charity's mission is to "nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger."

Proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining, in accordance with Philadelphia's current mandate. Masks are also required when not eating or drinking.

Pick-up: Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 | Sit-down: Feb. 28

Pick-up: 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. | Sit-down: 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Pick-up: 1527 S. 4th St. Philadelphia, PA 19147

Sit-down: 1537 S. 11th St. Philadelphia, PA 19147