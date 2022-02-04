More Events:

Smith Memorial Playground celebrating Black History Month with Philly-centric exhibit

'Leaders and Legends' tells the stories of 12 historical and contemporary people who made major contributions to the city

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
History Black History
Smith Playground BHM Source/Smith Playground and Playhouse

Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse in Fairmount Park is hosting its second-annual 'Leaders and Legends of Philadelphia 'exhibit for Black History Month.

Families looking for a way to celebrate Black History Month outdoors don't have to look any further than Fairmount Park.

The Smith Memorial Playground is hosting its second annual "Leaders and Legends of Philadelphia" exhibit, which will run through the end of February.

The free, socially-distanced event celebrates the contributions of 12 Black Philadelphians who made a difference in law, medicine, education and other fields.

"It's important that children know that many African American heroes, leaders and legends lived and made their mark in Philadelphia," said Frances Hoover, executive director of the nonprofit that runs the Smith Playground and Playhouse.

Educational displays will be placed throughout the front lawn as part of the exhibit. Each panel will include a short biography on a notable person, a trivia section and and suggestions for interactive learning opportunities beyond the exhibit.

This year's honorees include historical figures like Octavius Catto, a prominent Philadelphia educator who fought for civil rights in the run-up to the Civil War, and contemporary Philadelphians like Dr. Ala Stanford, who founded her own Center for Health Equity and has led efforts to combat health inequities during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The exhibit kicks off Saturday with an "Opening Day Hooray" event that begins at noon.

The playhouse and playground will be open and there will be hot cocoa available. Mayor Jim Kenney will be joined by a number of city leaders.

Leaders and Legends of Philadelphia

Feb. 5-28
Smith Playground and Playhouse
3500 Reservoir Dr.
Philadelphia, PA 19121

