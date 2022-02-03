More Events:

February 03, 2022

Artwork installation at King of Prussia Mall celebrates local artists of color

The exhibit will be on display in the shopping venue's connector corridor across from Macy's through the end of March

Pat Ralph
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
King of Prussia Mall artwork Courtesy of/Valley Forge Tourism

The exhibit celebrating artwork by 15 Montgomery County artists of color will be on display at the King of Prussia Mall through the end of March.

Shoppers at the King of Prussia Mall will have the opportunity to see a collection of artwork created by local BIPOC artists through the end of March. 

A new exhibit featuring artwork by 15 local artists of color premiered this week at the Montgomery County shopping venue. The floor-to-ceiling display can be found in the mall's connector corridor across from Macy's.

All 15 artists who are featured in the exhibition either produce their original works in Montgomery County or have them on display in a local gallery. The exhibit curated its selections from art galleries and displays in Blue Bell, Collegeville, Glenside and Norristown.

The new display aims to celebrate Montgomery County's creators of color as part of Black History Month in February. The exhibition will also coincide with Women's History Month in March.

The exhibit includes QR codes which patrons can scan to learn more about art galleries and other cultural institutions in Montgomery County. The display is open to the public for free through March 31.

The mall's Arts Montco Wall debuted this past fall with original works from local artists as part of an effort to provide creators with more spotlight amid the challenges facing the arts and culture industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is just one arm of the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board's Montco Arts initiative to highlight and celebrate over 200 arts and culture venues, theaters, attractions, museums and galleries in the region. Arts and culture institutions generate $100 million in economic impact for Montgomery County, according to the tourism group.

The organization hosted a 10-day event series last fall to promote Montgomery County's arts and culture industry in the wake of theater, gallery and venue closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arts Montco Wall

Available through March 31
Free admission
King of Prussia Mall
160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406








