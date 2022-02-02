More Events:

February 02, 2022

Spending Valentine's Day at home? Try a virtual Italian cooking class from 12th Street Catering

All of the ingredients for a three-course dinner will be provided by the company in a simple kit the week of the class

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Food and Drink
Valentine's Day Cooking Class 12th Street Courtesy of/12th Street Catering

12th Street Catering is hosting a special virtual 'Taste of Italy' cooking class for Valentine's Day on February 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. Those who register can watch Executive Chef Adam DeLosso show step-by-step instructions to make a three-course dinner. Meal kits are available for groups of two.

Valentine's Day is almost here, and for those who don't feel like trying to make a last-minute reservation or are just looking to avoid the cold, 12th Street Catering is serving up a virtual cooking class. 

The company will provide all of the ingredients needed for a three-course dinner in a simple kit, letting you stay in your sweats and make a romantic meal from the comfort of your home. 

Registration is open now, but ends on Friday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Every kit will include clearly labeled, individually-portioned ingredients to make each course. Those who register will receive a Zoom link the week leading up to the class, and Executive Chef Adam DeLosso will include live, step-by-step cooking instructions.

RELATED: 'Love Notes' Valentine's Day opera returns to South Philly, features local performers and complimentary cocktails

The experience costs $150, and will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m on Friday, Feb. 11. The full course menu includes foods sourced from the catering company. Chef DeLosso will lead the class in an interactive session, allowing guests to virtually mingle with one another as they cook. 

The first course is an antipasti platter, with assorted Italian meats, cheeses, marinated roasted peppers, artichokes, and olives. The platter is served with a baguette and whole grain mustard. 

The main course is Tuscan Petite Filet with jumbo shrimp, which includes creamy pecorino polenta, roasted Hen of the Woods mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and a Barolo red wine pan sauce. 

Tiramisu, made with Lady fingers, whipped mascarpone, and coffee liquor – which is pre-made at 12th Street Catering – will be the dessert course. 

Gluten free and vegetarian options are also available for all courses, and registrants can select any dietary restrictions they may have.

DeLosso Cooking Class

Meal kits can be picked up for free at 12th Street Catering's commissary, 3312 Spring Garden St, on Thursday, Feb. 10 or Friday, Feb. 11 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Local delivery options are also available on Feb. 10 or Feb. 11 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

For those looking to ship overnight, FedEx will send out orders on Wednesday, Feb. 9 for delivery on Feb. 10. 

Registration can be made online or by calling 12th Street Catering at (215) 386-8595 before Friday, Feb. 4. 

Taste of Italy Valentine's Day Cooking Class

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
6-7:30 p.m. | $150 per kit
Virtual, on Zoom

Holiday Food and Drink

