Spending Valentine's Day at home? Try a virtual Italian cooking class from 12th Street Catering

February 02, 2022
Valentine's Day is almost here, and for those who don't feel like trying to make a last-minute reservation or are just looking to avoid the cold, 12th Street Catering is serving up a virtual cooking class.
The company will provide all of the ingredients needed for a three-course dinner in a simple kit, letting you stay in your sweats and make a romantic meal from the comfort of your home.
Registration is open now, but ends on Friday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Every kit will include clearly labeled, individually-portioned ingredients to make each course. Those who register will receive a Zoom link the week leading up to the class, and Executive Chef Adam DeLosso will include live, step-by-step cooking instructions.
The experience costs $150, and will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m on Friday, Feb. 11. The full course menu includes foods sourced from the catering company. Chef DeLosso will lead the class in an interactive session, allowing guests to virtually mingle with one another as they cook.
The first course is an antipasti platter, with assorted Italian meats, cheeses, marinated roasted peppers, artichokes, and olives. The platter is served with a baguette and whole grain mustard.
The main course is Tuscan Petite Filet with jumbo shrimp, which includes creamy pecorino polenta, roasted Hen of the Woods mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and a Barolo red wine pan sauce.
Tiramisu, made with Lady fingers, whipped mascarpone, and coffee liquor – which is pre-made at 12th Street Catering – will be the dessert course.
Gluten free and vegetarian options are also available for all courses, and registrants can select any dietary restrictions they may have.
Meal kits can be picked up for free at 12th Street Catering's commissary, 3312 Spring Garden St, on Thursday, Feb. 10 or Friday, Feb. 11 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Local delivery options are also available on Feb. 10 or Feb. 11 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For those looking to ship overnight, FedEx will send out orders on Wednesday, Feb. 9 for delivery on Feb. 10.
Registration can be made online or by calling 12th Street Catering at (215) 386-8595 before Friday, Feb. 4.
Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
6-7:30 p.m. | $150 per kit
Virtual, on Zoom