Spending Valentine's Day at home? Try a virtual Italian cooking class from 12th Street Catering

Valentine's Day is almost here, and for those who don't feel like trying to make a last-minute reservation or are just looking to avoid the cold, 12th Street Catering is serving up a virtual cooking class.

The company will provide all of the ingredients needed for a three-course dinner in a simple kit, letting you stay in your sweats and make a romantic meal from the comfort of your home.

Registration is open now, but ends on Friday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Every kit will include clearly labeled, individually-portioned ingredients to make each course. Those who register will receive a Zoom link the week leading up to the class, and Executive Chef Adam DeLosso will include live, step-by-step cooking instructions.