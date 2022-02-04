More Events:

February 04, 2022

Registration for 2022 Broad Street Run opens Monday for select groups of runners

Those who participated in 10 consecutive races or deferred spots the last two years are guaranteed entry if they sign up before Feb. 14. Others can register for the lottery after that date

Pat Ralph
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
2022 Broad Street Run Staff photo/PhillyVoice

Registration for the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run begins Monday, Feb. 7, for those who have run the race for at least 10 straight years and those who deferred their spots for the last two years. These runners are guaranteed spots in the race on May 1, 2022. Everyone else can register for the race lottery starting Feb. 14.

Runners who have participated in the Broad Street Run for at least 10 consecutive races are eligible to register for the 2022 event starting Monday, along with anyone who has deferred a spot in the race for the last two years.

These participants will be guaranteed entry in 10-mile race this spring as long as they signup prior to Feb. 14. Registration for these groups opens at 12 a.m. Monday.  Everyone else can register for the 2022 Broad Street Run lottery starting at 12 a.m. on Feb. 14. Lottery registration closes Feb. 28, and runners will find out if they received spots by early March. 

The 2022 Broad Street Run takes place May 1.

For a second year, the Broad Street Run organizers are requiring all runners to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. People must upload proof of vaccination during the registration process, and negative COVID-19 tests are not be acceptable in place of vaccine cards.

Runners will be required to wear masks at the start and finish of the race. All volunteers will need to be masked throughout the race.

There will be no cheer zones or finishing area activities at this year's race because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectators are instead encouraged to cheer on runners from home while watching NBC10's broadcast of the event.

Independence Blue Cross and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation said last month that the Broad Street Run would be returning to the spring for the first time since 2019 due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 race was postponed from the spring until the fall due to the public health crisis before becoming an all-virtual event. It returned in hybrid form last October, drawing about 17,000 runners in-person and another 1,500 who ran in a virtual race.

In a typical year, the Broad Street Run draws about 40,000 runners, making it one of the most popular 10-mile road races in the United States. The number of runners that will be accepted this year has yet to be determined.

The course for the Broad Street Run traditionally begins at North Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philly, near Einstein Medical Center, and ends in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The race in October was modified to end on Pattison Avenue near FDR Park in South Philly due to construction at the Navy Yard along League Island Boulevard.

Pat Ralph

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

