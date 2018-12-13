6ABC's Vernon Odom retiring after 42 years

Longtime 6ABC Action News reporter Vernon Odom will retire from a 42-year career in the media this week.

Jim Gardner called it the "end of an era" on Action News when he announced it to viewers.

Odom, who started his career in Philadelphia in 1976, will sign off for the last time on Friday.

"Of course Vernon's name has been synonymous with Action News for more than 42 years," Gardner said. "His story-telling, his political wisdom, his wit, and his friendship will be missed around (here)."

The network will be airing more of Odom's work throughout the week.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.