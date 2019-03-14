Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants

Neil Patrick Harris has comfortably become one of the most endearing screen and stage actors in Hollywood over the last 30 years. His husband, actor and chef David Burtka, has seen to it that the pair eat well.

Partnering with OpenTable, Harris and Burtka participated in a Tastemaker list feature alongside the likes of singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks, Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi and former "The Chew" co-host Carla Hall.

Each produced a list of their 10 best restaurants in the United States, meeting a demand OpenTable saw for "best of" lists that reflect the views of celebrity foodies.

Harris and Burtka's list includes one of Philly's most enduring staples of the last 20 years: Vetri Cucina.

"With a tiny dining room and a multi-course tasting menu, Vetri never disappoints," the couple wrote. "It's over-the-top, expensive and probably some of the best Italian food you will ever have."

The restaurant has remained a fixture on lists of the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania and the United States, more broadly. Even as the rest of the Vetri restaurant collection and business have undergone changes, the flagship persists as destination dining.

Harris and Burtka's full list includes a healthy sampling of restaurants from across the country. Their recommendation at Vetri Cucina, shared by dozens of other OpenTable users, is the spinach gnocchi.

“Discovering incredible restaurants has become a passion of mine, since I met my better half, and most of our favorite memories revolve around food,” Harris said. “We spend a lot of our time trying new restaurants in our home — New York City — as well as cities we come across in our travels.”