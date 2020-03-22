Video surfaces of group attacking, robbing man in Philadelphia; Mayor Kenney says police investigating matter

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted on Sunday morning that the Philadelphia Police Department is currently investigating a video that surfaced showing a group of men attacking and robbing a man in the city.

The video, which was originally posted on Instagram by user @jaydothemost on Thursday and reported by NextShark, shows a group of four men walking down a sidewalk towards their soon-to-be victim. The victim, who was wearing a white hat and white sweatshirt at the scene, begins to move off the sidewalk and into the street as the group of men approach him.

However, he is unable to get away as one of the men sucker-punches him in the face, knocking the victim out cold onto the street.

After attacking the man, the group continues to taunt him as he lies unconscious along the side of the road. The group then proceeds to put a cone on his head and the white hat that the victim was wearing on top of the cone. One of the members of the group can be seen robbing him and taking whatever the victim might have in his back pockets as the others continue to mock and laugh at the scene.

The video has been taken down from Instagram and the user’s account has been deactivated, but NextShark obtained a different format of the video, where you can watch here. Twitter user @sumtingwong2019 shared the video on the social media platform too.

The original video posted on Instagram included tags of other Instagram accounts, but it is not known if they are ones operated by those who were involved in the attack. The video also included S Block in South Philly as its location and had the caption “He got the cone on his head yooo.”

Mayor Kenney took to Twitter on Sunday morning to respond, saying that he has seen the video and that an investigation into the matter by the Philadelphia Police is underway. He also urged residents to contact the police if they have information about the incident, which he described as a “despicable, violent crime.”

“During this difficult time, we must support and comfort each other, not turn to violence and anger,” Kenney wrote on Twitter. “The actions of these few do not define who we are as a city.”

The police responded to someone sharing the clip on Twitter, saying that the matter is currently under investigation and that anyone with knowledge of the situation should alert them.

PhillyVoice contacted the police department for comment, but had not received such before publishing.