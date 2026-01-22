More News:

January 22, 2026

Villanova University closes campus Thursday due threat to academic building

Students are advised to remain in their residence halls while authorities investigate the legitimacy the threat.

By Molly McVety
Villanova University closed its campus Thursday, Jan. 22 after receiving a threat of violence targeting an academic building. The photo above is a file photo.

Villanova University closed its campus Thursday after receiving a threat of violence against an academic building, but school officials said they have not received any reports of active danger.

The threat is being investigated by the FBI, local law enforcement authorities and the school's public safety department. At least one other university received a similar threat, school officials said. The location of that university was not disclosed.

"While no additional details are available at this time, there have been no reports of any activity posing a danger to our campus," the university said in statement shortly after 9 a.m.

Students who live on campus are advised to remain in their residence halls, the university said. Faculty, staff and off-campus students are advised not to enter campus. There are additional police on campus. 

"While we are ascertaining the validity of the threat, out of an abundance of caution, the University will be closed today, and all activities are cancelled," the university said in an alert issued at 7:21 a.m. 

University officials and the FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In August, reports of an active shooter on campus prompted the university to shut down during its during its annual orientation mass. Law enforcement officials determined the threat was a "cruel hoax" that mirrored similar threats made at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and University of Colorado Boulder. 

A report from an anti-extremism group said the so-called "swatting" incidents likely were perpetrated by an underground cybercrime group. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

