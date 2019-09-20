More Culture:

September 20, 2019

Warby Parker opening in King of Prussia Mall

The store will offer eye exams and prescription checks, in addition to eyeglasses and sunglasses

Warby Parker at King of Prussia Mall Courtesy of/Warby Parker

A rendering of the new Warby Parker opening at the King of Prussia Mall.

Warby Parker is opening a store in the King of Prussia Mall.

The online eyeglasses retailer was founded in Philadelphia nine years ago. While Warby Parker primarily sells products through its website, there are also stores across the country. One opened at 1523 Walnut St. in Center City in 2017.

The King of Prussia location will be unique. Artist Kevin Lyons created a 60-foot, three-dimensional facade featuring his signature monsters, as well as a mural inside the shop.

The grand opening will take place Saturday, Sept. 28. To celebrate, customers can enjoy Federal Donuts, and free T-shirts featuring Lyons artwork will be given away.

Warby Parker at King of Prussia Mall will offer the brand's full collection of eyeglasses and sunglasses, glasses for kids, eye exams and prescription checks.

Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Find it on the upper level of the Plaza, near Lord & Taylor.

